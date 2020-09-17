ASCAP and HeadCount Unite for Voting Campaign

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) at the moment introduced the launch of the ASCAP Citizen marketing campaign, powered by HeadCount, urging ASCAP’s greater than 775,000 music creator members and their followers to ensure their votes are counted on Election Day 2020.

ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams stated, “We’re music creators, from all walks of life. Our music has the facility to vary the world. That’s why we work so onerous for it to be heard. Now, we want our votes to be heard. It’s time to embrace our position as ASCAP Residents.”

To kick off ASCAP Citizen, the performing rights group’s social media channels will characteristic photographs and movies with private messages about voting from ASCAP members every day throughout the week of September 21. The preliminary record consists of: Jermaine Dupri, Jane Wiedlin and Charlotte Caffey of The Go-Gos, John Nolan of Taking Again Sunday, Matt Berninger of The Nationwide, Brothers Osborne, Avenue Beat, Ingrid Michaelson, Joe Godino of The Menzingers, movie composer Pinar Toprak, mxmtoon, Donna Missal and The Maine, amongst many others. ASCAP can even amplify the “get out the vote” messages of different high members who’re engaged in their very own vote campaigns, together with such names as Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Diplo and others partnered with HeadCount.

ASCAP Chief Government Officer Beth Matthews defined the rationale behind the non-partisan marketing campaign: “As the one U.S. PRO based by songwriters and ruled by its members, ASCAP has at all times been of, by and for music creators. By way of ASCAP Citizen, we’re reminding music creators and music followers alike of the extraordinary energy that all of them must form the way forward for our democracy throughout these unprecedented instances. Voting is a elementary first step, however we wish to encourage our members to be engaged in steady advocacy efforts as all of us work to guard the rights of music creators and defend the worth of music.”

“This partnership celebrates the position of musicians and songwriters as residents. We applaud ASCAP for its management in giving members all of the assets they should assist prove the vote,” stated Andy Bernstein, HeadCount’s founder and Government Director.

As a part of ASCAP’s new partnership with HeadCount, anybody can go to www.headcount.org/ascap or textual content VOTER ASCAP to 40649 to register to vote or confirm and replace their voter registration standing. HeadCount is a non-partisan group that makes use of the facility of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy.

ASCAP can be an official companion in Nationwide Voter Registration Day (Sept. 22). To increase the momentum of that effort, ASCAP will invite all music creators and followers to share their very own ASCAP Citizen messages on social media utilizing the hashtag #ASCAPCitizen to encourage their followers to register to vote forward of upcoming state voter registration deadlines.

The ASCAP Citizen marketing campaign will shift its focus to getting out the vote within the weeks main as much as the November third election. Extra details about ASCAP Citizen, together with a free social media toolkit, may be discovered at www.ascap.com/citizen.