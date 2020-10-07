ASCAP Christian Music Awards Honor Matthew West as Top Songwriter

Matthew West pulled off a sweep of the highest two honors on the ASCAP Christian Music Awards, choosing up each songwriter of the 12 months and track of the 12 months in kudos that have been introduced on-line Wednesday.

Incomes track of the 12 months stripes was “No one,” a track West wrote after which had recorded by Casting Crowns, with himself billed as a featured artist on the observe. It’s West’s fifth time being celebrated by the performing rights group for having the 12 months’s most performed track.

It was “solely” his third time, in the meantime, being named ASCAP’s Christian songwriter of the 12 months. He earned the respect for songs that included “The God Who Stays” as effectively as “No one.” He’d beforehand received it in 2014 and 2017, on prime of incomes a distinct however associated honor, Christian songwriter-artist of the. 12 months, three different instances, in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

As with all its different awards this 12 months, ASCAP is placing a great deal of materials on-line in lieu of the annual ceremony in Nashville. Among the many content material the PRO is rolling out on its social media accounts is a brand new efficiency of “No one” by West to go together with his acceptance speech.

If West feels in any respect like an anticipated selection for his honors, that goes a number of instances over for the winner of ASCAP’s Christian music writer of the 12 months award. That went to Capitol CMG Publishing — for the 18th straight 12 months. “Motive,” “Nearly Dwelling,” “Holy Water” and “Construct My Life” have been among the many Capitol CMG hits cited as contributing to the award, which will likely be accepted by co-president Brad O’Donnell in a video.

Unique performances that may present up on ASCAP’s social accounts in celebration of the awards embody Luke and Joel Smallbone of For King & Nation singing a stripped down model of “God Solely Is aware of,” and Unstated’s Chad Mattson and Jonathan Lowry singing “Motive.”

A full listing of winners could be discovered right here.