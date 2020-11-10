ASCAP Country Awards Name Old Dominion’s ‘One Man Band’ as Top Song

Ashley Gorley was named songwriter of the 12 months for an eighth time as the ASCAP Country Awards unveiled its annual listing of winners Monday. Song of the 12 months went to the Old Dominion hit “One Man Band,” written by songwriter Josh Osborne with band members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi.

Warner Chappell gained writer of the 12 months for the eighth consecutive 12 months. The writer’s “One Man Band” was among the many songs being acclaimed by ASCAP as among the many 50 most-played of the 12 months. Warner Chappell additionally gained the identical award in honors introduced by BMI on Monday.

As with a lot of the publishing rights group’s different awards thus far in 2020, like its pop and movie/TV kudos, ASCAP changed the standard ceremony that may be happening at Nashville’s Music Metropolis Heart with a four-day rollout of digital programming celebrating the winners. The web festivities are happening on ASCAP’s Fb, Twitter and Instagram accounts as properly as on the net web page unveiling the winners, which could be discovered right here.

Gorley had seven songs attain No. 1 throughout the interval — “Catch,” “Good Vibes,” “I Don’t Know About You,” “Residing,” “One Large Country Song,” “Bear in mind You Younger” and “Ridin’ Roads.” Getting a head begin on probably reclaiming the award but once more subsequent 12 months at the moment, Gorley just lately had his 51st tune go No. 1, Lee Brice’s “One among Them Women,” a file variety of chart-toppers for a author in any style.

“It’s been an insane 12 months, and this can be a much-needed vibrant spot for me,” stated Gorley. “Thanks to ASCAP for caring for me as a author for a few years, and for caring for my household. We’ve got felt your love via this pandemic and are grateful to have the ability to have a good time with you all nearly.”

Warner Chappell Music Nashville president Ben Vaughn turned in a video acceptance speech from his automobile, parked in entrance of ASCAP’s Nashville places of work.

Mentioned ASCAP chairman and president Paul Williams in an introductory video, “So lots of our best nation songs cope with battle, loss and heartbreak. However additionally they give us messages of hope, resilience, pleasure and the happiness we discover in our on a regular basis lives via our family members, pals and group. This previous 12 months the world wanted your music greater than ever. And also you delivered the products… Your songs lifted our spirits, introduced that means to our lives and impressed us to maintain going.”

The ASCAP rollout will embrace Carly Pearce doing an acoustic model of “I Hope You’re Glad Now,” the tune she’ll additionally sing on Wednesday’s CMA Awards as a finest new artist nominee.