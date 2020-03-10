ASCAP Experience Conference Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The 2020 ASCAP Experience convention — previously generally known as the ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo — has been cancelled due to considerations concerning the unfold of the coronavirus.

“For the previous 15 years, ASCAP’s annual convention has introduced collectively music creators from all around the world to community, collaborate and be taught,” an announcement from the performing rights group reads. “Out of consideration for the well being and security of our members and all different contributors, and due to rising considerations concerning the unfold of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the willpower has been made to cancel the 2020 ASCAP Experience.

“We’re exploring different methods of gathering our music creator group, whether or not in individual or just about, at a later date and hope to share extra on that quickly. Within the meantime, all registered attendees shall be eligible for a full registration refund.”

The convention was scheduled to happen April 1 – three on the InterContinental Resort in Downtown Los Angeles with greater than 40 completely different panels geared toward songwriters, composers, artists and producers.

Scheduled panelists included ASCAP president and veteran singer-songwriter-actor Paul Williams, Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer Dan Wilson, singer-songwriter-producers Jason Mraz, Stefan Johnson and Steph Jones, amongst dozens of others listed under.

Amy Allen (“With out Me,” Halsey; “Again to You,” Selena Gomez)

DJ Aryay (“Tied Up,” Main Lazer, “Barely Respiratory,” Dillon Francis)

Poo Bear (“Yummy,” Justin Bieber; “10,000 Hours,” Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay)

Anthony Brown (“Belief in You,” “I Received That,” Anthony Brown & group therAPy)

Darrell Brown (“You’ll Consider Me,” Keith City; “Why Don’t We Simply Dance,” Josh Turner)

Bryan Calhoun (Creator, Music Enterprise Toolbox and Head of Digital Technique, Blueprint/Maverick)

Jekalyn Carr (“You Will Win,” “I See Miracles”)

Sue Drew (Common Supervisor, Artistic & Acquisitions, Kobalt Music)

Hillel Frankel (Companion, Mandell Menkes LLC)

Emile Ghantous (“I’m Blessed,” Charlie Wilson ft. T.I., “Hope We Meet Once more,” Pitbull ft. Chris Brown)

Garret Nash (Gnash) (“i hate u i like u,” “Lights Down Low”)

Ari Herstand (singer-songwriter and creator, How to Make It within the New Music Enterprise)

IN-Q (“Love You Like a Love Track,” Selena Gomez; “Good Life,” ZHU)

Daymond John (“Shark” on Shark Tank, entrepreneur and motivational speaker)

Blu June (“LoveHappy,” The Carters; “You Keep,” DJ Khaled))

Mickey Karbal (“Barely Respiratory,” Dillon Francis; “Maintain Me Down,” Anjulie)

Michelle Lewis (composer for Doc McStuffins and DC Superhero Ladies)

Priscilla Renea (“Timber,” Pitbull; “California King Mattress,” Rihanna)

Suzy Shinn (“Say Amen (Saturday Evening),” Panic! on the Disco; “The Final of the Actual Ones,” Fall Out Boy)

Daphne Willis (‘Do it Like This;” “Sluggish Burn” from Empire)

Malik Yusef (“Sandcastles,” Beyoncé; “All Day,” Kanye West)