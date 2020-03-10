General News

ASCAP Experience Conference Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

March 10, 2020
The 2020 ASCAP Experience convention — previously generally known as the ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo — has been cancelled due to considerations concerning the unfold of the coronavirus.

“For the previous 15 years, ASCAP’s annual convention has introduced collectively music creators from all around the world to community, collaborate and be taught,” an announcement from the performing rights group reads. “Out of consideration for the well being and security of our members and all different contributors, and due to rising considerations concerning the unfold of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the willpower has been made to cancel the 2020 ASCAP Experience.

“We’re exploring different methods of gathering our music creator group, whether or not in individual or just about, at a later date and hope to share extra on that quickly. Within the meantime, all registered attendees shall be eligible for a full registration refund.”

The convention was scheduled to happen April 1 – three on the InterContinental Resort in Downtown Los Angeles with greater than 40 completely different panels geared toward songwriters, composers, artists and producers.

