ASCAP Resets Nation, Christian, London Awards as Virtual Events

ASCAP (the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) introduced plans Monday to do with its three fall awards reveals what it beforehand did with 4 reveals within the spring and summer time: take them on-line and switch them into multi-day affairs designed to enchantment to the general public as properly as the music business. The pandemic-era shift in plans impacts the performing rights group’s nation, Christian and London awards. The ASCAP Nation Music Awards, which usually happen in Nashville two days earlier than the CMA Awards, might be unfold out over the longest time-frame, now going down on-line Nov. 9-12, a interval of 4 days that extends the digital occasion by way of and after the CMAs (that are set for Nov. 11). The ASCAP Christian Music Awards will kick off the org’s fall season of awards-giving Oct. 7-8.

The ASCAP London Music Awards are additionally set to happen over a two-day interval, Oct. 21-22.

Every of the three awards “reveals” will now happen on ASCAP’s social media channels, with video acceptance speeches and performances unfold out over the respective time frames.

ASCAP leaders have been compelled by quarantine circumstances to pioneer the format for its pop, display screen, Latin and rhythm & soul awards reveals.

“As we noticed in June and July,” ASCAP chairman-president Paul Williams stated in a press release, “these digital awards occasions give us a much-needed purpose to smile, snicker and rejoice collectively throughout this troublesome time. It’s stunning to see the outpouring of affection and help as pals, household and followers cheer on the creators behind their favourite songs. Our members are the guts and soul of ASCAP, and we sit up for honoring the excellent contributions of our Christian, nation and London-based songwriters this fall.”

BMI and SESAC, the opposite two major performing rights orgs, haven’t but introduced different plans for their very own nation awards, which might additionally usually happen the week of the CMAs.