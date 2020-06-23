ASCAP Screen Music Awards Honor Hans Zimmer, John Powell and More – Variety

Per week after ASCAP gave out its pop awards, the performing rights group rolled out one other spherical of kudos with the ASCAP Screen Music Awards for composers, introduced on-line Tuesday morning because the kickoff to a two-day on-line occasion happening in lieu of the org’s standard black-tie dinner in Beverly Hills on account of ongoing quarantining.

Hans Zimmer gained the trophy for prime field workplace movie for scoring the blockbuster remake of “The Lion King.” In tv, the award for many carried out themes and underscore went to David Vanacore, whose most-heard work of the yr included “Survivor” and “Deal or No Deal.” Siddhartha Khosla, of “This Is Us” fame, gained for prime community tv collection.

Though these awards symbolize acclaim represented in sheer business numbers, ASCAP additionally polls its composer and songwriter members to provide out three peer-voted awards. Within the Composer’s Alternative classes, John Powell gained movie rating of the yr fo r”Methods to Prepare Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” Bear McCreary was voted TV composer of the yr. Gordy Haab was honored within the voting for online game rating of the yr for “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.”

Over the approaching three days, ASCAP shall be placing up video content material of acceptance speeches or different contributions involving winners. The org stated that Pinar Toprak, among the many prime field workplace winners, shall be seen giving a tour of her residence studio on ASCAP’s social media channels.

Whereas many of the awards-related content material shall be on the PRO’s socials, some will seem on a separate ASCAP Expertise: Dwelling Version web site on the final day of the three-day occasion, comparable to a dwell Q&A with Zimmer that can seem Thursday.

Different themes and underscore winners included Michael Giacchino, Cat Grey, Jared Gutstadt, Russell Howard, Didier Lean Rachou, Ed Robertson, Mark Snow, Zimmer and Joel Beckerman.

Among the many extra prime tv collection winners who’ll settle for or seem on video are Dan Foliart (“The Conners”) and Bruce Broughton (“The Orville”).

Ruth Barrett will decide up the award for prime cable tv collection for PBS’s “Victoria” by way of video as nicely.

“We’re confronted with a difficult second proper now,” ASCAP board chairman and president Paul Williams stated in a video introduction to the awards rollout. ” However we consider that your music, and the tales accompanied by it, will meet this second by giving us hope and inspiring change.”

The particular ASCAP Expertise: Dwelling Version programming Thursday will embrace “Maverick: Hans Zimmer in Dialog with Mitchell Leib,” Walt Disney Studios’ head of music, and “This Is Us: A Dialog with Siddhartha Khosla,” with Chris Sullivan, one of many stars of “This Is Us.”

A whole listing of 2020 winners may be discovered at www.ascap.com/screenawards20.