ASCAP Takes Awards Online with Q&As with Finneas, Hans Zimmer and More – Variety

ASCAP normally maintains a packed schedule in Los Angeles in June with separate gala pop and display screen music ceremonies in addition to its open-to-the-public “Expertise” (previously Expo) convention. All these occasions are being taken on-line on this quarantine yr, and the performing rights group revealed a slew of exercise on Monday that’s set to nearly go down within the coming two weeks.

The ASCAP Pop Awards will happen on-line over two days, this Wednesday and Thursday. (A 3rd day was beforehand introduced calendar, however the occasion was condensed down to 2 in deference to Juneteenth being on Friday.) The awards themselves shall be unveiled on Wednesday. The second day of the pop awards celebration will overlap with a single-day element of what’s being known as the ASCAP Expertise House Version, a digital model of the convention, to be capped by a dialog between Finneas, Billie Eilish’s Grammy-winning collaborator, and Glen Hansard, of “As soon as” and Swell Season fame.

The next week, the ASCAP Display screen Awards will unfold on social media over three days from June 23-25, with the ASCAP Expertise once more overlapping with the awards celebration’s ultimate day. Among the many occasions closing out that three-day confab are a Q&A between composer Hans Zimmer and Mitchell Lieb, Walt Disney Studios’ head of music, adopted by a dialog between “This Is Us” collection composer Siddhartha Khosla and a member of the present’s solid, Chris Sullivan.

Associated Tales

The pop and display screen awards will happen on ASCAP’s social media channels, with winners and others contributing or collaborating in offering pre-recorded content material that can embrace streamed performances or making-of movies.

Different packages going down as a part of the Expertise lineup embrace a Michelle Lewis-led panel on tv music and a dialog about gospel music that includes Erica Campbell of Mary Mary, Jason Nelson and Tye Tribbett. The Expertise occasions could be discovered at http://www.ascapexperience.com, whereas the awards programming shall be on ASCAP’s social channels.

The schedule (all instances Japanese time):

June 17-18 ASCAP Pop Music Awards on @ASCAP

June 18 ASCAP Expertise House Version at http://www.ascapexperience.com:

Three p.m. Housebound Diaries with mxmtoon, interviewed by music journalist Ilana Kaplan

3:50 p.m. Raise Each Voice: The Transformative Energy of Inspirational Music, that includes Tye Tribbett, Erica Campbell of Mary Mary and Jason Nelson with EJ Gaines, co-executive director of Motown Gospel

4:40 p.m. Anatomy of Music: “If I Can’t Have You” with songwriter Scott Harris and Island SVP A&R Ziggy Chareton

5:30 p.m. Featured Dialog: FINNEAS and Glen Hansard

June 23-25 ASCAP Display screen Music Awards on @ASCAPScreen

June 25 ASCAP Expertise House Version at http://www.ascapexperience.com:

Three p.m. Maverick: Oscar and Grammy-winning movie composer Hans Zimmer in dialog with Walt Disney Studios president of music Mitchell Leib

3:55 p.m. TBA

4:35 p.m. Breaking Via the Noise: The New Guard of Music for Tv: Moderated by composer Michelle Lewis with composers Torin Borrowdale, Sofia & Ian Hultquist, Amanda Jones and Amritha Vaz

5:30 p.m. “This Is Us”: A Dialog that includes composer Siddhartha Khosla with actor Chris Sullivan