ASEAN Festival Running With Live Audiences

Social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic haven’t been capable of cease the sixth version of the Bangkok ASEAN Movie Festival from happening as an in-person occasion. It runs this week Sept. 3-6, 2020.

The four-day pageant includes a line-up of movies from ASEAN member nations together with “Rom” by Tran Thanh Huy from Vietnam, “The Science of Fictions” by Yosep Anggi Noen from Indonesia and “The Lengthy Stroll” by Mattie Do from Laos. China’s “Balloon” by Pema Tseden and Koji Fukada’s “A Lady Lacking” from Japan will even be screened. The pageant will even current a lifetime achievement award to veteran actress Petchara Chaowarat, who appeared in 300 movies through the golden age of Thai cinema from the 1960s to the tip of 1970s.

Fifteen brief movies competing for the very best brief, jury prize and particular point out will probably be offered as a part of the ASEAN Brief Movie Competitors. Award winners will probably be introduced at a ceremony at SF World Cinema at Central World.

“The Honeymoon” (“Nam Peung Pra Jan”) from 1972 will probably be screened as a part of a classics sequence offered by the Thai Movie Archive. The movie is directed by Charin Nuntanakorn and starring Sombat Metanee and Petchara Chaowarat.

Eight initiatives by ASEAN filmmakers have been chosen to participate within the first Southeast Asian Challenge Pitch (SEA PITCH), the place filmmakers will probably be pitching their initiatives to a world committee. Three awards with money prizes as much as $5,000 will probably be offered. A seminar inspecting the way forward for filmmaking within the post-COVID age will probably be staged on the Ministry of Tradition.