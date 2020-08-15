Ash Christian, Emmy-Winning Producer and Actor, Dies at 35

Ash Christian, an Emmy award-winning producer, actor, filmmaker and founding father of Skull Leisure, died in his sleep on Thursday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He was 35.

Born on Jan. 16, 1985, in Paris, Tex., Christian started writing and directing brief movies at the age of 14, and moved to Los Angeles to pursue his desires simply two years later. He wrote, directed and starred in his first characteristic movie, “Fats Women,” in 2006 at simply 19 years previous. The movie premiered at the Tribeca Movie Competition and received an award for excellent rising expertise at L.A. Outfest.

In 2014, Christian received a Daytime Emmy for excellent special-class short-format daytime program for “mI Promise.” He shared the award along with his producing companion Anne Clements and government producers Lauralee Bell and Scott Martin.

Christian went on to behave in a number of tv reveals together with “The Good Struggle,” “The Good Spouse” and “Regulation and Order,” however discovered his true calling with manufacturing. Beneath his firm, Skull Leisure, Christian developed and produced movies akin to “1985,” “Hurricane Bianca,” “Burn,” “Social Animals” and “Coyote Lake.”

“Ash was an important pal, colleague and companion in crime. He was a champion of indie movie and filmmakers and his love of the method of placing motion pictures collectively was infectious. My coronary heart goes out to his household, particularly his mom. The world misplaced one of many good ones,” mentioned Clements.

Christian and Clements had few new releases within the works, together with “Chick Struggle” with Malin Akerman, Fortune Feimster and Alec Baldwin popping out within the fall, and “Paper Spiders,” that includes Lili Taylor, Max Casella and Peyton Listing.

“With Ash, work was all the time enjoyable. That’s the impact he had on folks. I’ll miss my good pal dearly, as I do know so many others will as properly. The world has misplaced a gifted author/director/producer, however most significantly, an important one who had a lot extra life to dwell” mentioned Christian’s producing companion Jordan Yale Levine of Yale Productions,

Christian and Yale Levine had lately labored on “After All the pieces” with Marissa Tomei, Gina Gershon and Jeremy Allen White, and “Burn” with Josh Hutcherson, Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Suki Waterhouse.