Ashina Sei Lifeless: Japanese Actress Was 36  

Ashina Sei, a longtime actor in excessive demand for TV dramas and movies, was found useless in her Tokyo condo Monday. Each Tokyo police and her company have confirmed that she died of suicide, age 36.

Born in 1983 in Fukushima Prefecture as Igarashi Aya, she got here to Tokyo whereas nonetheless an adolescent and shortly discovered work as a trend mannequin. She made her appearing debut in 2002 within the TBS community drama “The Tail of Happiness” (“Shiawase no Shippo”). Beating practically 800 different hopefuls, Ashina was solid because the Japanese lead within the 2007 François Girard historic drama “Silk,” a Japanese, Canadian and Italian co-production.

She gathered quite a few TV and movie credit previously decade, together with a lead position within the 2010 Kazuya Konaka drama “Nanase: The Psychic Wanderers” and a unbroken position from 2017 to this 12 months within the common TV Asahi sequence “Aibo: Tokyo Detective Duo,” whose 19th season will air from October. She additionally labored as a voice actor, together with the lead position of Emily Thorne within the 2011 US sequence “Revenge.”

Ashina’s demise is the newest in a spate of suicides involving well-known Japanese skills, together with actor Haruma Miura in July and actuality present star Hana Kimura in Could.

No be aware was present in Ashina’s condo and no motive has but been put ahead for her suicide. Her physique was found by her brother after she stopped answering messages and cellphone calls on Sept. 13.