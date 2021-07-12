Ashish Chaudhary Wiki, Age, Female friend, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Ashish Chowdhry or Ashish Chaudhary is an Indian actor. He were given right here into the limelight after playing the serve as of ‘Boman Contractor’ inside the Bollywood film “Dhamaal.”

Ashish Chowdhry was once born on Friday, 21 July 1978 (age 41 years; as in 2019) in Guwahati, Assam. His zodiac sign is Maximum cancers.

While in class, Ashish started that comes with in television advertisements. As a kid, he has modelled for “Parsi Dairy Farm.”

Best (approx.): 5’ 9”

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Ashish Chowdhry is the son of Indur Chowdhry and Sangeeta Chowdhry. His sister’s establish is Monica Chowdhry (Deceased).

Ashish met Samita Bangargi (actress) for the main time for the duration of the taking footage of a Disney provide that aired on Doordarshan. The duo to begin with grew to become friends and then started dating one some other. The duo tied the knot after dating one some other for spherical seven years. Jointly they’ve a son, Agastya and two daughters, Salara and Sammah.

Ashish started his career as a model via that comes with in TV advertisements and song motion pictures.

He made his showing debut in 1995 with the TV serial “Apne Jaise Types” through which he carried out the serve as of ‘Rohan.’ Next, he gave the impression in TV serials like “Khiladi,” “Hum Pardesi Ho Gaye,” and “Ek Mutthi Aasmaan.”

He has gave the impression in a variety of Bollywood motion pictures like “Chalo The united states,” “Qayamat: City Beneath Possibility,” “Tempo,” and ” Dhamaal.”

In 2015, Ashish won the season 6 of the game reality provide “Khatron Ke Khiladi: Darr Ka Blockbuster Returns.”

Within the similar 12 months, he participated inside the dance reality provide “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.”

In 2017, Ashish carried out the serve as of detective ‘Dev Anand Burman’ inside the TV series “Dev.”

In 2019, he featured inside the romantic-drama-thriller “Beyhadh 2” as ‘Mrutunjya Roy.’

Motion pictures: Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Titanic (1997)

His leisure pursuits include travelling, gymming, and swimming.

He’s an ardent follower of Lord Ganesha.

He’s a well being enthusiast and visits the gym repeatedly.

He’s typically spotted eating alcohol on a lot of occasions.



Ashish is an avid animal lover. He previous owned a puppy dog named Hug.

His sister, Monica and brother-in-law, Ajit have been killed inside the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Ashish has featured at the quilt of the Tele Existence Magazine.

Although Ashish won the season 6 of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Darr Ka Blockbuster Returns,’ he didn’t wish to be a part of the existing to begin with. While chatting with an recreational portal, Ashish mentioned,

I did Khatron Ke Khiladi only because of I was in a space where I didn’t know what’s next. My partner and friends asked me to move for it. What I realized is you shouldn’t have any inhibition for your coronary middle because of KKR ended up being one of the vital memorable moments of my existence.”

When asked in an interview about his regrets in existence, Ashish mentioned,

Now not regret, then again I would possibly not at all want my youngsters to have a look at my previous movie referred to as Female friend. I was more youthful and wasn’t mindful regarding the film and its script. I merely mentioned positive without giving a 2d idea. I don’t wish to do finds and cinema which send right through a flawed message.”

Chowdhry is said to the NGO “Masoom,” which goes for a night school.