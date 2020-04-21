Ashleigh Banfield Returns to Court TV in Contributor Role – Variety

Ashleigh Banfield is having a reunion of types with Court TV.

Banfield, who rose to fame protecting the 9/11 tragedy and conflict zones world wide for MSNBC, will seem as a particular contributor on Court TV’s stay primetime programming every evening at eight p.m. japanese, beginning this night. She is going to be a part of anchors Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant and Ted Rowlands in discussing the authorized information of the day.

Banfield had a presence on Court TV again simply after the previous Time Warner took management of it. Banfield co-hosted a daytime program and continued to work for the community after Time Warner renamed it TruTV in 2008. She would transfer on to host packages for CNN, do a stint at ABC Information, and anchor a night present for HLN. The brand new Court TV is seen over broadcast stations and different media shops and is owned by Katz Broadcasting, a part of E.W. Scripps Co.

“Ashleigh’s Court TV reunion look with Vinnie through the Harvey Weinstein trial sparked a dialog and mutual-interest in working collectively,” stated Scott Tufts,. vice chairman of Court TV, in an announcement. “We’re thrilled to have her again on the community regularly.”

Banfield has not too long ago been seen internet hosting “Reside Rescue,” an offshoot of A&E’s common “Reside PD.”