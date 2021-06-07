Ashlesha Thakur (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Ashlesha Thakur (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Ashlesha Thakur often referred to as Mehak Thakur is an actress and fashion. She is absolute best recognized for enjoying function of Manoj Bajpai’s daughter Dhriti personality in Amazon Top web-series The Circle of relatives Guy. She has additionally labored in Bollywood movie Pagglait and Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

Early Lifestyles

Ashlesha Thakur was once born on 19th October 2003 in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Hindu circle of relatives. She has two siblings an elder brother and sister. She finished her faculty schooling from Mumbai and sign up herself for additional research in Mithibai School in Mumbai. Since her faculty days she has been collaborating in skits and performs that laid the root to go into into this box.

Actual Identify Mehak Thakur Nickname Mehak, Ashlesha Career Actress and Style Date of Beginning 19 October 2003 Age (as in 2021) 18 Years Beginning Position Mumbai, Maharashtra Nationality Indian House The city Mumbai, Maharashtra

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Profession

Thakur started her performing profession as a kid actor. She seemed in lots of TV ads reminiscent of Himalaya, Kissan, Convenience , Dairy Milk and Bajaj Electricals. She made her debut as an actor within the 12 months 2017 with Bollywood movie business with the film- Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. In 2019, she performed a pivotal function in the preferred information superhighway collection The Circle of relatives Guy. She was once additionally featured in a TV serial named Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The display was once aired on Colours TV.

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 5″ Ft Weight 48 Kg Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Dancing, Being attentive to Song and Travelling

Marital Standing Unmarried

Instagram Ashlesha Thakur

Ashlesha Thakur was once born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

She rose to popularity by means of taking part in Dhriti in information superhighway collection The Circle of relatives Guy starring Manoj Bajpai. She was once observed in each season of the display.

She is fluent in English, Marathi, Hindi and French.

Her spare time activities are dancing, being attentive to tune, and travelling.

She loves performing and has an passion in studying new languages.

