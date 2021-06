Ashlesha Thakur is a tender type and actor from the Bollywood business. She made her performing debut thru Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki TV serial that aired on Colours TV. She additionally did more than a few ads like Dairy Milk, Himalaya, Kissan, Convenience, and Bajaj Electricals. She performed a pivotal position in The Circle of relatives Guy Collection. She performed the position of ‘Dhriti’ as a daughter to Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani.