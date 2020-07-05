Ashley Benson Buys Another Los Feliz House – Variety

Recent off her breakup with longtime companion Cara Delevingne, “Fairly Little Liars” alum Ashley Benson has celebrated her independence as solely the wealthy and/or well-known can — by buying a brand new mansion in one in all L.A.’s most well-known and unique gated communities, the historic Laughlin Park enclave in Los Feliz.

If that story sounds acquainted, it’s in all probability as a result of this isn’t Benson’s first spherical on that specific actual property rodeo. Lower than three years in the past, amid a lot publicity, she paid $1.eight million for a Spanish-style cottage in Laughlin Park; earlier this yr, that home was bought for simply over $2 million to Houston-based businessman Jarrod Daniel and his spouse Denise.

Benson’s new Laughlin Park residence is much extra grand than her first. In-built 1930 by acclaimed architect Arthur R. Kelly — whose high-nosed portfolio additionally contains the Wilshire Nation Membership, the elite Harvard-Westlake Faculty and Holmby Hills’ Playboy Mansion — the Mediterranean-style grand dame packs in practically 5,000 sq. ft of residing house, with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths. Over the previous 90 years, the house has clearly undergone a minimum of one important renovation, although it’s modified arms solely twice throughout that interval.

Because the itemizing notes, the property is perched on the very highest level of the hillside Laughlin Park neighborhood. The profit to that’s majestic wraparound views of town and surrounding hills from practically each room within the residence; the draw back is that the property sits on an odd peninsula of land surrounded on three sides by highway. As a consequence, the .32-acre lot has little or no yard of its personal, save for a brick terrace that surrounds a not-particularly-private swimming pool.

Company arriving on the home should park on the road and entry the entrance door by way of a pedestrian gate, the place they’re greeted by a spacious flagstone courtyard that — quite unusually — straight overlooks the aforementioned pool. Of us who get pleasure from performing the breaststroke within the buff needn’t apply, until they’re seeking to give the Amazon supply driver a present.

Inside, the modernized home affords three brick fireplaces and hardwood flooring all through, plus quite a few units of French doorways within the public rooms, all of them opening to numerous patios and terraces. The redone kitchen has a definite early-2000s vibe with jade inexperienced granite counter tops, stainless home equipment and a cupboards painted a quite jarring shade of indigo.

Upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms, all of them with ensuite baths and all with direct entry to balconies consuming in views of metropolis lights and/or Griffith Park and its iconic observatory. Someplace there’s additionally a shocking mahogany-paneled library with a Pinterest-perfect windowseat, excellent for curling up and drowning a wet day away whereas immersed in e book.

Initially constructed for an clearly fairly rich “prolonged household of world vacationers,” per the itemizing, the home additionally incorporates a completed decrease stage with chauffeur’s quarters, a three-car storage and a number of other service rooms, plus a wine cellar with handy tasting bar.

Laughlin Park was formally established in 1905 and ranks as one in all L.A.’s oldest luxurious residential enclaves. Many years of time has not diminished its attraction to the wealthy and well-known; at the moment, a majority of the properties inside the gates are owned by worldwide celebrities — sufficient stars to almost cowl an American flag, because it had been. Amongst them are Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Ellen Pompeo, Kristin Stewart, will.i.am, Emma Roberts, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, simply to call just a few.

For her half, Benson can simply catch L.A.’s free fireworks present from her new residence’s varied balconies, or she will be able to head to the close by Beachwood Canyon property of present boyfriend G-Eazy for a extra non-public kind of Fourth of July present.

Richard Stanley of Coldwell Banker held the itemizing; Daniel Dill of Westside Property Company repped Benson.