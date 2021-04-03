Ashley Judd to Star in YA Drama #FBF

Ashley Judd is ready to star in the upcoming YA drama “#FBF,” a film that takes place nearly totally on smartphones and laptop screens.

The format, initially seen in movies like “Looking” with John Cho, allowed the actors to be filmed in their houses in Los Angeles, Nashville, Anaheim, New York and different distant places amid the pandemic.

“#FBF” follows teenager Annie (Cree Cicchino), who by chance takes her mother’s (Judd) laptop computer as a substitute of her personal to go to her father in New Jersey. Annie quickly realizes the laptop computer is all the things she wants to pose as her mother for the day, restore her mother and father’ marriage and encourage them to transfer again from Florida.

Ilyssa Goodman (“A Cinderella Story”) is directing the movie from a screenplay that she wrote with Ashley Peter (“The Morning Present”).

The solid additionally consists of Kylee Russell (“Z-O-M-B-I-E-S”), Emily Skinner (“Andi Mack”), Ciara Riley Wilson (“Kim Doable”), David Barerra (“Technology Kill”) and Maria Canals-Barerra (“Wizards of Waverly Place”).

The movie’s producers are Timur Bekmambetov, Adam Sidman and Vicky Petela at Bazelevs. Maria Zatulovskaya at Bazelevs are government producing with Neil Elman, Hannah Pillemer, Tony Vassiliadis and Fernando Szew at MarVista Leisure; and Tomás Yankelevich, Peter Bevan and Mariana Sanjurjo at Specific Crowd.

“#FBF” is a part of a multi-picture deal between MarVista and Specific Crowd. MarVista can be dealing with worldwide distribution alongside Endeavor Content material exterior of LATAM, the place it’ll air on WarnerMedia platforms.

Judd is represented by WME, Nameless Content material and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown and Passman. Cicchino is repped by Circle of Confusion, A3 Artists Company and Chad Christopher as Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson and Christopher.

Ashley Peter is repped at Lighthouse Administration & Media. Ilyssa Goodman is repped by supervisor Seth Nagel and legal professional Nina Ameri.