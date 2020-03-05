Ashley Taylor Dawson on why Hollyoaks chose Darren for depression storyline

Ashley Taylor Dawson has spoken about Darren Osborne’s depression storyline in Hollyoaks and why he believes his alter ego, who can often be relied on for mild aid, is the precise character to discover the subject of male psychological well being.

“I’m probably not shocked they chose Darren to have depression,” the actor informed RadioTimes.com in an unique interview. “Simply take a look at what he’s been by means of. He continuously tries to do the precise factor however simply doesn’t go the precise means about it. He’s the form of man who at all times needs to place a smile on everybody’s faces and is the life and soul – usually it’s the individuals you don’t count on who undergo this.”

This week, Darren has spiralled additional into despair as he battles signs of depression together with low vanity and inadequacy. The troubled restaurant proprietor continues to maintain quiet about his battle however his behaviour turns into manic after forgetting to organise son Oscar’s outfit for World E-book Day in school, resulting in him snapping at dad Jack Osborne.

The uncharacteristic lashing out leaves Jack involved for his son, however will Darren attain out to his family members for assist? As seen in Hollyoaks’ latest bissextile year trailer, the storyline is ready to proceed all through the spring with Kyle Kelly finally turning into the primary particular person to identify the indicators of depression and provide to assist his buddy.

Dawson is relishing the problem of tackling psychological well being, which Hollyoaks has portrayed to nice acclaim in recent times with their #DontFilterFeelings marketing campaign which impressed Scott Drinkwell’s depression and Lily McQueen’s self-harming.

“I’m proud to be requested to do it,” says the actor, who has been within the forged since 1999. “Sadly nowadays I feel everybody has been touched by depression. It actually impacts males between 30 and 40, I’ve seen individuals undergo it myself.

“We’ve consulted with charities and I’ve actually needed to be clear on sure stuff you would recognise for those who’re coping with it for actual. Even easy on a regular basis duties like having a bathe can really feel like the most important deal. After all speaking about it’s good, however attending to the underside of the issue takes greater than that, it’s a large mountain to climb.

“This all began when Darren left his life with Nancy for Mandy,” he continues. “He felt proud he’d performed the precise factor and embarked on a correct relationship versus an affair and he thought issues had been on a fair keel.

“Then to seek out out DJ was not his organic son gave him all these doubts about who he’s, need he needs. It spiralled into chaos in his head and he realised he wasn’t blissful, then he slept with Nancy once they had been trapped within the tunnels as a result of he felt he had nowhere to show. Darren hasn’t processed or been capable of verbalise what he’s going by means of.”

