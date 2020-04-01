Ashley Taylor Dawson talks Darren’s depression and life in lockdown in new Hollyoaks podcast

Hollyoaks launch a new version of their psychological well being podcast Don’t Filter Emotions on Wednesday 1st April, that includes Ashley Taylor Dawson discussing Darren Osborne’s depression storyline and how he’s dealing with life on lockdown in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Within the episode, entitled Psychological Well being: Hear Up in Lockdown, presenter Lauren Layfield interviews the star remotely by way of video name, together with psychological well being campaigner Josh Connolly.

Viewers have seen Darren’s wrestle with depression construct in current weeks, and whereas he has lastly confided in shut good friend Kyle Kelly forthcoming episodes will present him beginning to crack below the stress.

With filming on the cleaning soap at present suspended, Dawson candidly takes about managing the psychological affect of social distancing and self-isolation, which has drastically modified life in the UK. “It’s both you’re going by means of a portal or going right into a gap, and that’s the way you’ve received to assault it actually. You’ve received to make it one thing, make it an expertise as an alternative of wallowing in the distress of what it could possibly be.”

Dawson is a dad to 2 younger sons, and additionally shared how home-schooling goes! “As a dad you kind of attempt and be the all-knowing father, however your youngsters who’re 9 are higher at their occasions desk than you’re!”

Don’t Filter Emotions is an everyday podcast sequence highlighting psychological well being in which individuals to share their tales, impressed by Hollyoaks’ acclaimed run of storylines tackling taboo points akin to self-harm and depression.

The podcast launches Hollyoaks’ ‘Month of Listening’ marketing campaign on social media platforms, which is able to contain members of the forged and encourages individuals to grow to be higher listeners to these courageous sufficient to open up. Beneath the #DontFilterFeelings model, the marketing campaign goals to help and discover points round psychological well being impressed by what the characters are going through.

Don’t Filter Emotions: Hear Up in Lockdown is on the market on all podcast suppliers from 1pm on Wednesday 1st April 2020.

