Ashok Gehlot cabinet meeting lasted till late night, Congress will picket across the state from today

The Raj Bhavan has become the center of conflict between the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan. Despite the recommendation of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cabinet, the battle has now become a Raj Bhavan vs Congress government due to the Governor not taking a decision on calling the assembly session. On Friday, Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with his cabinet colleagues in the midst of the drama that lasted all day. Meanwhile, the Congress party has decided to hold a sit-in against all the district headquarters of the state against the governor and the central government.

Ashok Gehlot cabinet meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday night. According to party sources, the points raised by Raj Bhavan are being discussed on the proposal of the cabinet to call assembly session in the meeting.

Raj Bhavan has sought answers on six points. One of the six points raised by the Raj Bhavan is that if the state government has a majority, then what is the justification for convening the session to get the confidence vote? Along with this, it has been said that the date from which the assembly session is to be convened, it is not mentioned in the cabinet note nor any approval has been made by the cabinet.

Significantly, after the rebellion of Sachin Pilot, who was the Deputy Chief Minister in the state government, political crisis has arisen in front of the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot.