Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs will no longer be in Jaipur, this city is being sent

Rajasthan Political Crisis: After the announcement of convening session of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from 14 August, Ashok Gehlot government in the state is engaged in a campaign to protect its MLAs. In this episode, the MLAs supporting the Gehlot government will be taken from Jaipur to Jaisalmer today. Party sources gave this information.

He said that Congress and supporters of Ashok Gehlot camp, who stayed in a hotel here, are being taken to Jaisalmer. He said that there will be a meeting of MLAs, which will be addressed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. After this he will be taken to Jaisalmer. It is noteworthy that these MLAs have stayed in a hotel outside Jaipur since 13 July. The upcoming session of the assembly is to take place from August 14 and till then these MLAs will stay together.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the purchase and sale of MLAs in the state has increased significantly due to the announcement of convening the assembly session from 14 August. He said that earlier this price was 10 to 15 crores which has now become countless. Significantly, amid the political crisis of the state, the governor has finally given permission to call the session from 14 August.