Ashok Gehlot government minister Bhanwar Lal died, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders expressed grief

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal died on Tuesday due to prolonged illness. The minister was admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon due to brain stroke. Teman leaders have mourned the death of Meghwal.

On the death of Bhanwar Lal, Ashok Gehlot tweeted that the death of ministerial colleague Master Bhanwarlal was deeply saddened. We were together since 1980. Please tell that Bhanwar Lal has been an MLA 5 times. This time he was given a place in the cabinet in the Gehlot government.

Let me tell you that Meghwal has been continuously winning elections from Sujangarh assembly seat in Juru district. He was also the seat of the immediate legislator. He had suffered a stroke in May, due to which he was ill for a long time. Let me tell you that his daughter Banarasi Devi died of heart attack in the past. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also mourned the death of Bhanwarlal Meghwal.