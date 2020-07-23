Ashok Gehlot said – PM Modi should know everything, so wrote a letter to him, or else …

new Delhi: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot has given a statement about the ongoing tension in Rajasthan. Gehlot took a letter to PM Modi and said that I have written to him. He did this so that when he ever met him, he would not say that he did not know anything. Also Read – Northeast has the potential to be the engine of growth for India’s growth: Modi

Ashok Gahlot said that there is democracy, so wrote a letter to PM Modi. PM Modi should be fully aware of this matter. Let us know that the day before, Ashok Gehlot wrote a very blatant letter to PM Modi. In this letter, he wrote that an attempt is being made to topple the Rajasthan Congress Government in Rajasthan, history will not be forgiven to those who commit such acts. He also wrote that the name of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also written that there are other people who are making such efforts. Also Read – CM Gehlot wrote to PM Modi- Conspiracy is going on to topple my government, history will not be forgiven

Ashok Gehlot said today that we are waiting for the decision of the court. We have full faith in the judiciary. The country is left if there is a judiciary. There is also a column media. There is no complaint from journalists, but this round belongs to Godi Media. Also Read – Rajasthan Politics: Sachin Pilot sent notice to Congress MLA, apologized in writing and demanded one rupee