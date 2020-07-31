Ashok Gehlot said the rate of horse trading – first installment 10, second installment 15 and now the price has increased from 25

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday claimed that the ‘price’ of horse-trading in the state has increased after the date for the assembly session has been fixed. CM Gehlot said, “Those who have gone. I do not know which of them have taken the first installment. Many people may not have taken the installment. I would like them to come back. ” He alleged that the entire game is for the BJP and people will not forgive BJP. Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi vacated government house, handed over keys to officers after paying outstanding bills

Chief Minister Gehlot said, as soon as the 14th date has come for the assembly, before that time the first installment was 10, the second installment was 15, you will be surprised to know, it has become unlimited, now it is being asked – what you tell Do you want This means that the rate of horse trading has increased by 25. Everyone knows who is monitoring. Also Read – Rajasthan: Congress MLA will remain in hotel till the assembly session starts, solidarity in front of Ashok Gehlot

As soon as the 14th date has come for the assembly, before the same time that the first installment was 10, the second installment was 15, you will be surprised to know, now it has become unlimited, now it is being asked – tell me what you want? This means that the rate of horse trading has increased by 25. Everyone knows who is monitoring. pic.twitter.com/CmuFMqwCnG Also Read – Political arrogance in Rajasthan, Governor returns for the third time the proposal of Legislative session – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) July 30, 2020

Gehlot said that his government will complete a five-year term and the people will not forgive the BJP who conspired to topple the government. Gehlot said that BSP chief Mayawati is making statements in fear and compulsion about the six BSP MLAs joining the Congress.

The Chief Minister said that there will be a power test in the upcoming assembly session. Gehlot spoke to reporters outside the hotel where the Congress and its supporting MLAs are staying.

Gehlot said, “Last night, ever since the date for convening the assembly session has been announced, the ‘price’ of horse-trading (of MLAs) in Rajasthan has increased. Earlier, the first installment was of Rs 10 (crore) and the second installment was of Rs 15 (crore). Now you are being asked, “What do you want?” He said, “The price of horse trading has increased. There is a mouthwatering price in Rajasthan. “

It is noteworthy that Governor Kalraj Mishra accepted the proposal sent by the government for the fourth time and approved the fifth session of the assembly from August 14. This ended several days of deadlock between the government and the Raj Bhavan over the convening of the session.

Unfortunate some of our colleagues are sitting in Manesar, Gurgaon, they do not come. While everyone knows what kind of political atmosphere is prevailing in Rajasthan. If they have won by winning the election symbol of the Congress, then their first duty is to show the public standing with the government. pic.twitter.com/zcA2GZUAcq – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) July 30, 2020

Gehlot said, “I am happy that the governor accepted my point yesterday.” He claimed that everyone knows that the BJP sold and sold his party’s MLAs.

The Chief Minister said, “I would like to say again today that after Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan has been attacked. In Rajasthan, they have to face it and we have solidarity here. Our government will run for five years. All their conspiracies will fail. “

Referring to Gehlot’s leadership, 18 MLAs have gone with Sachin Pilot, referring to him, Gehlot said that those MLAs should attend the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party, but they are sitting in the lap of BJP.

CM Gehlot said, “Unfortunately our colleagues who are sitting in Gurgaon do not come, while everyone knows what kind of political atmosphere is there in Rajasthan.”

The Chief Minister said, “Those who have won the election on the Congress symbol, if they have any displeasure, they would go and talk to the All India Congress Committee, talk to the State Congress Committee, but they have been sitting apart for so many days. . I would like them to come to the meetings. If they have won the election on the Congress symbol, then their first duty is to stand with the government. ”

I believe that the statements which Mayawati ji is making, she is doing at the behest of BJP. The way the BJP is misusing the CBI-ED-Income Tax, it is threatening, what is happening in Rajasthan, everyone knows… Mayawati ji is also afraid of them, she is making a statement in compulsion . pic.twitter.com/biQXhSfV9p – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) July 30, 2020

Gehlot said, “Those who have gone. I do not know which of them have taken the first installment. Many people may not have taken the installment. I would like them to come back. ” He alleged that the entire game is for the BJP and people will not forgive BJP.

The Chief Minister said, “People have elected Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the second time in a row, but they have taken away the flag of democracy in the country.” Gehlot said, “BJP and Amit Shah should give up their intention of toppling the government. This will only weaken democracy in the country. “

Regarding the six BSP MLAs joining the Congress in the state, the Chief Minister said, “I believe the statements which Mayawati is making are doing at the behest of the BJP. BJP is misusing CBI, ED and threatening everyone. Mayawati is also afraid and she is giving a statement in compulsion. “