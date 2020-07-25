Ashok Gehlot said- We will go to meet the President, if needed, we will sit in front of PM’s house

new Delhi: Amid the political difficulties going on in Rajasthan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot said that we will soon go to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President. Along with this, he also said that if the need arises, we will sit on a dharna outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi). Also Read – Rajasthan crisis: Congress Legislature Party meeting held in hotel, CM Gehlot will meet Governor at 4 pm

During a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in a hotel in Jaipur, CM Ashok Gehlot said that he can also protest outside the PM's residence. In Rajasthan, this case of continuous political tension has reached the Supreme Court. Gehlot is demanding that the assembly session be called as soon as possible, but the Governor has not done so. On this, Ashok Gehlot has said that the public will surround the Raj Bhavan. He said that we will not let the conspiracy of the BJP succeed.

We will go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President, if needed. Also, if required, we will stage protest outside PM's residence: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, during Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.

Please tell that after the revolt of Sachin Pilot, the Congress government in Rajasthan is in trouble. Sachin Pilot has revolted with about 20 MLAs. Because of this, a post like deputy CM has also been taken away.