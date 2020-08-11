Ashok Gehlot will try to win the hearts of rebel MLAs, said – this is my responsibility

Jaipur: After resolving the crisis arising out of the rebellious attitude of Sachin Pilot and Congress MLAs of his camp, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that he would try to find out their grievances and win their hearts. Gehlot was speaking to the media before leaving for Jaisalmer to preside over the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party, where the MLAs of his camp are staying. He said, “It is my responsibility as Chief Minister to win the hearts of our MLAs, if they have any reason to be angry with me. We will try to find out what promises were made to them and why they are angry. ” Also Read – Rajasthan Political Crisis Ends: The politics of Rajasthan politics, Sachin Pilot said – Post does not matter

Gehlot said that a 3-member committee has been formed by the Congress high command to look into the complaints of MLAs. However, when he tried to know the opinion of Gehlot on the return of Pilot in the Congress, he avoided this question. Earlier, the Chief Minister had even called the former Chief Minister up to 'no-no' and 'nakra'. Pilots, who was sacked as deputy chief minister and PCC chief in July, are returning to the state capital Jaipur by road after meeting the party leadership and will be welcomed by supporters at various places.

The Chief Minister also targeted the BJP and said that all his plans and projections have failed miserably. He said, "Imagine the situation when the 3 planes they hired remained standing because the MLAs refused to go to a new place. They also wanted to take their MLAs for camping, that could not be done. A meeting of MLAs was also scheduled to take place in a hotel on Tuesday, that too was canceled. See how badly they have failed. "

Gehlot said that he highly respects Congress MLAs who stayed in hotels for a month and not a single one of them joined the rival camp. He stressed that the Congress government in Rajasthan will complete 5 years and will come to power in the next assembly elections as well.