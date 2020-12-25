Ashok Gehlot’s big statement – BJP using Muslims to topple elected governments

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made a big charge on the central government. A few months ago, referring to the crisis on his government, Gehlot said that the BJP is using Muslims to topple elected governments in the country. Gehlot said that along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, four BJP leaders in the state and Zafar Islam were also involved in the conspiracy to topple his government. Also Read – Ashok Gehlot said on farmer movement – Governments should not be so insensitive

Gehlot said, he took all the weapons. Whether Dharmendra Pradhan or Zafar Islam… a new Zafar Islam has been born in the country, whether it is the government of Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan… BJP does not give tickets to a Muslim. 400 tickets are given in Uttar Pradesh and around 250 in Bihar BJP does not give one ticket to any Muslim. And governments are using Muslims to topple…. Whereas she does not give a showy ticket to any Muslim.

In response to a question, Gehlot said that BJP has betrayed democracy in this country. You talk of winning democratically… you win and what you are doing is not compatible with democracy. This is a very serious matter.

Gehlot said that the BJP conspired to topple his government, the people of this state will take revenge in the next election also. Gehlot said that I have proof. Talked to our leaders. The game was very big, with your blessings, the government has recovered strongly and assure you that in the coming three years, it will work more strongly.

On a question related to the controversy with Sachin Pilot, Gehlot said that even then I had said that Forget and Forgive… forget and forgive. This thing is going to be understood by everyone who does not understand it is clumsy. I have said to my heart, Farget and Fargiv. It means if I have made a mistake then forget and forgive me. It also means. What would be bigger than this?

Gehlot said that his government waived the loans of farmers as per their election promise. He said that out of about 500 promises made by his government in his election manifesto, 50% of the promises were fulfilled within two years. Gehlot expressed concern over the illegal gravel business in the state and hoped that a legal solution would be found soon.