Ashok Gehlot’s threat to the governor, said – call an assembly session or else the people of the state …

Rajasthan Political Crisis: The ongoing political tug of war in Rajasthan has now turned to the Raj Bhavan. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has met the Governor and demanded a special session of the Assembly from Monday. While going to meet the Chief Minister, the Governor said that we want a special session of the Assembly.

In this session, the political situation of Corona and the state will be discussed. He said that we feel that the Governor is not giving permission to call a session of the Assembly under any pressure.

#WATCH: "We are going to the Governor to request him to not come under pressure (and call assembly session)… varna fir ho sakta hai ki pure pradesh ki janta agar Raj Bhawan ko gherne ke liye aagai, to hamari zimmedari nahi hogi," says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot https://t.co/2UaH94tTrB pic.twitter.com/ODEq7PZGei – ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Ashok Gehlot said that we have requested the governor not to come under any pressure and call a session. Otherwise it may be that if the people of the whole state come to surround the Raj Bhavan, then it will not be our responsibility.

Significantly, on the issue of rebel MLAs led by Sachin Pilot, the Rajasthan High Court has decided to maintain the status quo. It has also made the central government a party to this issue.