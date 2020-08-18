Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner, will hold the post of Vice President in Asian Development Bank

New Delhi: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa resigned from his post on Tuesday. Lavasa has submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind and requested to give a relieving letter on 31 August. However, it has not been confirmed yet whether the President has accepted his resignation! Lavasa’s tenure with the election body was to end in October 2022. Also Read – Jammu Kashmir: Terrorists target CRPF bunker in Kulgam, second consecutive attack in one day

Let us know that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed the Election Commissioner of India Ashok Lavasa as the vice-president for private sector operations and public-private partnership. He will now replace Diwakar Gupta, whose term ends on 31 August.

In an ADB statement, Lavasa had a long and illustrious career in the Indian Civil Service. Lavasa has previously held several senior positions, including Finance Secretary, Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Secretary of Civil Aviation.

(Input IANS)