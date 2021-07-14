Ashok Saraf Wiki, Age, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Ashok Saraf is an Indian actor and comedian who mainly turns out in Hindi and Marathi films and TV serials. He’s well known for his abnormal comic skills.

Wiki/Biography

Ashok Saraf was once born on 4 June 1947 (age 72 years; as in 2019) in Nagpur, Central Provinces and Berar, British India (now in Maharashtra). His native land is Belgaum in Maharashtra. His zodiac sign is Gemini. He spent maximum of his formative years at Chikhalwadi in South Mumbai. Saraf attended DGT Vidyalaya, Mumbai. At the age of 18, Saraf started doing Marathi Drama. His first industry Marathi play was once “Yayati Aani Devyani.”

Physically Glance

Height (approx.): 5′ 10″

Weight (approx.): 80 kg

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Partner

Ashok Saraf belongs to a Hindu Family. Now not so much is considered his dad and mom and siblings. He’s married to Nivedita Joshi Saraf, a film and television actress and has a son, Aniket Saraf, who’s a pastry chef.

Ashok was once allegedly related to the Marathi actress, Ranjana Deshmukh. The affair purchased disclosed when the actress died in an coincidence.

Career

Ashok Saraf started his acting career in 1969 with the Marathi film “Janaki.” Due to this fact, he seemed in films like “Donhi Gharacha Pahuna,” “Jawal Ye Laju Nako,” “Tumacha Amacha Jamala,” “Chimanrao Gundyabhau,” “Deed Shahane,” “Haldikunku,” and “Duniya Kari Salam.” In the course of the 1980s and 90s, he was once regarded as one of the two Marathi comedy superstars, along side the actor Laxmikant Berde.

Saraf redefined the period of time of comedy inside the Marathi films “Ashi Hi Banava Banavi,” “Aayatya Gharat Gharoba,” and “Dhum Dhadaka.”

Ashok has carried out some necessary roles in Bollywood films like “Singham,” “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya,” “Gupt,” “Koyla,” “Certain Boss,” and “Karan Arjun.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIANdtlunfA

He has moreover featured in TV serials like “Yeh Choti Badi Baatein” and “Hum Paanch” which have been very successful. In 2000, he seemed in Sahara TV’s comedy provide “Don’t Concern Hojayega” which grew to turn into very popular.

He owns a producing house “Aniket Telefilms.”

Awards

Filmfare Award for Ram Ram Gangaram (1977)

Maharashtra Government award for the movie Pandu Havaldar

Visual display unit Award for the movie Sawai Havaldar

Bhojpuri Film Award for Maika Bitua

Largest Comedian in Maharashtracha Favorite Kon?

Bear in mind: Ashok has moreover received 4 additional Filmfare Awards and 10 Awards from the Maharashtra Government for his Marathi Motion pictures.

Favourite Problems

Directors: Shantaram Bapu, Rajabhau Paranjpe

Data

His leisure pursuits include travelling and paying attention to track.

He’s most often known as the Samrat Ashoka of the Marathi Film Business.

His partner, Nivedita Saraf Joshi is 18 years younger to him.

In 2017, there were loss of life rumours regarding the actor on the other hand her partner, Nivedita Joshi Saraf, rubbished all the rumours and mentioned that he was once absolutely incredible.

Saraf has acted in slightly numerous Marathi plays along side ‘Hamidabaichi Kothi,’ ‘Anidhikrut,’ ‘Manomilan,’ ‘He Ram Cardiogram,’ ‘Darling Darling,’ ‘Sarkha Chatit Dukhtay,’ ‘Laginghai,’ and ‘Vacuum Cleaner.’

He’s affectionately known as “Mama,” which means maternal uncle.

Ashok has acted in more than 250 Marathi films, out of which 100 films have been industry successes.

The actor was once once travelling to Kolhapur for the shoot of his film “Mahalakshmi Specific.” Once more then, the actors received very little fees so he travelled inside of the second one elegance of the apply. While he was once on his manner, two policemen recognised him and made relaxing about how deficient the actor’s lifestyles was once. Saraf purchased so embarrassed with their comments that he concealed his face beneath the blanket for the entire adventure.

Saraf once met with a car coincidence when he escaped loss of life on the other hand was once badly injured at his neck. The medical doctors steered him to take complete leisure for 6 months.