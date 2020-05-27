Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Selling Their $14 Million Home – Variety

Hollywood energy couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher want to shake issues up in L.A.’s high-end actual property market, which has currently been mired within the doldrums — a byproduct of coronavirus chaos. The actors-turned-successful buyers are asking $14 million for his or her Coldwater Canyon residence, the duo’s major residence and the primary marital property they ever bought. Tucked into the mountains above Beverly Hills, the home is sited in a neighborhood referred to as Beverly Hills Put up Workplace (BHPO), and inside a guard-gated neighborhood referred to as Hidden Valley.

But it surely’s not significantly stunning that the Kunis-Kutchers have chosen to unload their longtime primary residence; the pair are halfway via building on a titanic trendy compound elsewhere within the BHPO space. That place, a few years within the making, reasonably makes their present for-sale residence seem like a comparative hovel. And whereas they await completion of their dream megamansion, they received’t be homeless — they’re quarantining in a $10 million oceanfront getaway up north, within the lovely city of Carpinteria, Calif.

Again in BHPO, the stately residence — described within the itemizing as a “timeless conventional” — was in-built 1999 and options a gorgeous facade with a mixture of stone and cedar siding. Kutcher and Kunis bought the two-story, 7,351 sq. ft. abode in 2014 for about $10.2 million, Filth beforehand reported. Beforehand, the home had been owned by former Viacom CEO Tom Freston.

Cocoa brown hardwood flooring envelop the complete three-story residence, which affords 5 bedrooms and a complete of 5.5 baths. The primary degree has well-scaled public rooms, together with a front room with fire and hand-crafted moldings, a step-up formal eating room and a huge, all-white cook dinner’s kitchen with a mixture of classic and trendy home equipment, a breakfast nook with built-in banquette and an adjoining household room with one other fire.

Upstairs are the house’s 4 household bedrooms, all of them with ensuite baths and closets. And downstairs — within the partially subterranean decrease degree — is a visitor/employees bed room, together with a full array of luxe leisure facilities: a temperature-controlled wine room with house for tons of of bottles, a health club and sauna. A number of units of French doorways enable easy accessibility to contemporary mountain air.

Outdoors, the lushly-landscaped yard spans simply over a half-acre, with rolling lawns and mature weeping willows, plus a stone terrace with an out of doors kitchen and bar. Set into the patio is a lagoon-style swimming pool that’s partially shaded by a towering hedge, and is outfitted with a grotto and raised spa.

Whoever buys the Kunis-Kutcher abode will discover themselves virtually choked by celeb — Hidden Valley is probably L.A.’s most star-studded gated enclave of all of them, and practically each residence in the neighborhood is owned by somebody with deep Hollywood ties. People inside simple sugar-borrowing distance embrace Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Katy Perry, Nicole Kidman and Keith City, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, Nick and Joanna Swisher, Penelope Cruz, Zoe Saldana and Ziggy Marley, simply to call a number of.

Justin Paul Huchel and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland maintain the itemizing.