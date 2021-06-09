Ashwini Mahangade Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Ashwini Mahangade Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Ashwini Mahangade Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Ashwini Mahangade is a well-liked persona, actress, and manufacturer recognized for her works within the Marathi tv trade. She is known for her function within the Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji serial. She additionally acted in a Marathi movie Boyz (2017). She shines as a director of her personal manufacturing area Moraya Manufacturing. She likes to do farming.

Ashwini Mahangade Biography

Title Ashwini Mahangade
Actual Title Ashwini Mahangade
Nickname Ashwini, Ashu
Occupation Actress, Farmer & Manufacturer
Date of Beginning 27 October 1990
Age 31 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Pradipkumar Sadashiv Mahangade (Actor & Activist)
Mom: Vidyaa Pradipkumar Mahangade
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification B.com (Degree Lodge Control)
College Shri Bhairavnath Vidya Mandir, Pabal
Faculty But to be up to date
Spare time activities Doing Make-up, Listening Track and Dance
Beginning Position Wai, Satara, Maharashtra, India
Homeland Wai, Satara, Maharashtra, India
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian

Ashwini Mahangade’s Legit Social Profiles

fb.com/Ashwinimahangade0077

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/ashvinimahangade

Fascinating information about Ashwini Mahangade

  • She is the president of a Maharashtra-based NGO Rayteche Swarajya Pratishthan.
  • Ashwini is a devotee of robust Indian king Chhatrapati Shivaji.
  • In 2018, she used to be identified through presenting the Prerna award.
  • She is a Monologue artist

Motion pictures Listing

  • Boyz – 2017
  • Tapaal – 2013

Serials Listing

  • Bh Se Bhade – 2013
  • Asmita – 2014
  • Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji – 2017
  • Kalpataru – 2017

Ashwini Mahangade Pictures

Let’s view the most recent pictures of Ashwini Mahangade,

Ashwini Mahangade
Ashwini Mahangade
Ashwini Mahangade
Ashwini Mahangade
Ashwini Mahangade
Ashwini Mahangade
Ashwini Mahangade
Ashwini Mahangade
Ashwini Mahangade

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here