Ashwini Mahangade Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Ashwini Mahangade is a well-liked persona, actress, and manufacturer recognized for her works within the Marathi tv trade. She is known for her function within the Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji serial. She additionally acted in a Marathi movie Boyz (2017). She shines as a director of her personal manufacturing area Moraya Manufacturing. She likes to do farming.
Ashwini Mahangade Biography
|Title
|Ashwini Mahangade
|Actual Title
|Ashwini Mahangade
|Nickname
|Ashwini, Ashu
|Occupation
|Actress, Farmer & Manufacturer
|Date of Beginning
|27 October 1990
|Age
|31 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Pradipkumar Sadashiv Mahangade (Actor & Activist)
Mom: Vidyaa Pradipkumar Mahangade
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|B.com (Degree Lodge Control)
|College
|Shri Bhairavnath Vidya Mandir, Pabal
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Doing Make-up, Listening Track and Dance
|Beginning Position
|Wai, Satara, Maharashtra, India
|Homeland
|Wai, Satara, Maharashtra, India
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Ashwini Mahangade’s Legit Social Profiles
fb.com/Ashwinimahangade0077
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/ashvinimahangade
Fascinating information about Ashwini Mahangade
- She is the president of a Maharashtra-based NGO Rayteche Swarajya Pratishthan.
- Ashwini is a devotee of robust Indian king Chhatrapati Shivaji.
- In 2018, she used to be identified through presenting the Prerna award.
- She is a Monologue artist
Motion pictures Listing
- Boyz – 2017
- Tapaal – 2013
Serials Listing
- Bh Se Bhade – 2013
- Asmita – 2014
- Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji – 2017
- Kalpataru – 2017
Ashwini Mahangade Pictures
Let’s view the most recent pictures of Ashwini Mahangade,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.