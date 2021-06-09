Ashwini Mahangade Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Ashwini Mahangade is a well-liked persona, actress, and manufacturer recognized for her works within the Marathi tv trade. She is known for her function within the Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji serial. She additionally acted in a Marathi movie Boyz (2017). She shines as a director of her personal manufacturing area Moraya Manufacturing. She likes to do farming.

Ashwini Mahangade Biography

Title Ashwini Mahangade Actual Title Ashwini Mahangade Nickname Ashwini, Ashu Occupation Actress, Farmer & Manufacturer Date of Beginning 27 October 1990 Age 31 (As of 2021) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Pradipkumar Sadashiv Mahangade (Actor & Activist)

Mom: Vidyaa Pradipkumar Mahangade Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification B.com (Degree Lodge Control) College Shri Bhairavnath Vidya Mandir, Pabal Faculty But to be up to date Spare time activities Doing Make-up, Listening Track and Dance Beginning Position Wai, Satara, Maharashtra, India Homeland Wai, Satara, Maharashtra, India Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian

Ashwini Mahangade’s Legit Social Profiles

fb.com/Ashwinimahangade0077

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/ashvinimahangade

Fascinating information about Ashwini Mahangade

She is the president of a Maharashtra-based NGO Rayteche Swarajya Pratishthan .

. Ashwini is a devotee of robust Indian king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

In 2018, she used to be identified through presenting the Prerna award.

award. She is a Monologue artist

Motion pictures Listing

Boyz – 2017

Tapaal – 2013

Serials Listing

Bh Se Bhade – 2013

Asmita – 2014

Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji – 2017

Kalpataru – 2017

Ashwini Mahangade Pictures

Let’s view the most recent pictures of Ashwini Mahangade,

