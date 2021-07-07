Ashwini Vaishnav changed into the brand new Railway Minister of the rustic, Mansukh Mandaviya was once given the accountability of the Ministry of Well being; Know who were given which rate

Portfolios Of Ministers: The cupboard of High Minister Modi (PM Modi) was once expanded and reshuffled on Wednesday. On this 36 new faces had been incorporated, whilst seven present ministers of state had been promoted and incorporated within the cupboard. After the swearing in, the portfolios of the ministers had been additionally divided. Amit Shah would be the House Minister in addition to the rustic’s first Cooperation Minister, whilst Jyotiraditya Scindia has were given the Civil Aviation Ministry. On the similar time, Mansukh Mandaviya would be the new well being minister of the rustic. Mansukh, who comes from Gujarat, may even have the Ministry of Chemical substances.Additionally Learn – Portfolios Of Ministers: Department of portfolios within the new cupboard of the High Minister, know who were given which ministry; View Complete Checklist

However, Ashwini Vaishnav has been made the brand new Railway Minister of the rustic rather than Piyush Goyal. Piyush Goyal will now have the accountability of the Ministry of Textiles. On the similar time, Smriti Irani, who’s dealing with the Ministry of Textiles, has now been made the Minister of Girls and Kid Construction. Additionally, the accountability of the Ministry of Schooling has been given to Dharmendra Pradhan. Hardeep Singh Puri will now be chargeable for Dharmendra Pradhan’s petroleum ministry. Additionally Learn – Cupboard Growth: Where given to those 7 extra girls within the Modi Council of Ministers, see the checklist …

Know who were given which ministry

Cupboard Minister Additionally Learn – Cupboard Growth: President Kovind administered oath to fifteen cupboard and 28 ministers of state, see complete checklist…

Rajnath Singh- Ministry of Defence Amit Shah- House Minister, Cooperation Minister Nitin Gadkari- ministry of street and shipping Nirmala Sitharaman- Minister of Finance and Minister of Company Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar- Ministry of Agriculture S Jaishankar- international Ministry Arjun MundaTribal Welfare Minister Smriti Irani- Minister of Girls and Kid Construction Piyush Goyal- Minister of Trade and Trade, Minister of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution and Minister of Textiles Dharmendra Pradhan- training and well being Prahlad Joshi- Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Coal, Minister of Mines Narayan Rane- Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Sarbananda Sonowal- Minister of Ports, Transport and Waterways and Minister of AYUSH Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi- Minority Welfare Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar- Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Giriraj Singh- Minister of Rural Construction and Minister of Panchayati Raj Jyotiraditya Scindia- ministry of civil aviation RCP Singh- metal minister Ashwini Vaishnav- Minister of Railways, Minister of Communications and Minister of Electronics and Knowledge Era Pashupati Paras- Minister of Meals Processing Industries Gajendra Singh Shekhawat– Minister of Water Energy Kiran Rijiju- Legislation Minister, Ministry of Tradition RK Singh- energy ministry Hardeep Singh Puri- Ministry of Petroleum Mansukh Mandaviya- Ministry of Well being and Chemical Fertilizers Bhupendra Yadav- Ministry of Hard work, Ministry of Setting Mahendra Nath Pandey– Minister of Heavy Industries Purushottam Rupala– Ministry of Dairying and Fisheries G Kishan Reddy- Ministry of Tourism Anurag Thakur- Ministry of Knowledge and Broadcasting, additionally Ministry of Early life and Sports activities

Minister of State (Impartial Price)

Rao Inderjeet Singh – Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Making plans, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Company Affairs Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Science and Era, Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State within the PMO

state Minister