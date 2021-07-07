Ashwini Vaishnav changed into the brand new Railway Minister of the rustic, Mansukh Mandaviya was once given the accountability of the Ministry of Well being; Know who were given which rate

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Portfolios Of Ministers: The cupboard of High Minister Modi (PM Modi) was once expanded and reshuffled on Wednesday. On this 36 new faces had been incorporated, whilst seven present ministers of state had been promoted and incorporated within the cupboard. After the swearing in, the portfolios of the ministers had been additionally divided. Amit Shah would be the House Minister in addition to the rustic’s first Cooperation Minister, whilst Jyotiraditya Scindia has were given the Civil Aviation Ministry. On the similar time, Mansukh Mandaviya would be the new well being minister of the rustic. Mansukh, who comes from Gujarat, may even have the Ministry of Chemical substances.Additionally Learn – Portfolios Of Ministers: Department of portfolios within the new cupboard of the High Minister, know who were given which ministry; View Complete Checklist

However, Ashwini Vaishnav has been made the brand new Railway Minister of the rustic rather than Piyush Goyal. Piyush Goyal will now have the accountability of the Ministry of Textiles. On the similar time, Smriti Irani, who’s dealing with the Ministry of Textiles, has now been made the Minister of Girls and Kid Construction. Additionally, the accountability of the Ministry of Schooling has been given to Dharmendra Pradhan. Hardeep Singh Puri will now be chargeable for Dharmendra Pradhan’s petroleum ministry. Additionally Learn – Cupboard Growth: Where given to those 7 extra girls within the Modi Council of Ministers, see the checklist …

Know who were given which ministry

Cupboard Minister Additionally Learn – Cupboard Growth: President Kovind administered oath to fifteen cupboard and 28 ministers of state, see complete checklist…

  1. Rajnath Singh- Ministry of Defence
  2. Amit Shah- House Minister, Cooperation Minister
  3. Nitin Gadkari- ministry of street and shipping
  4. Nirmala Sitharaman- Minister of Finance and Minister of Company Affairs
  5. Narendra Singh Tomar- Ministry of Agriculture
  6. S Jaishankar- international Ministry
  7. Arjun MundaTribal Welfare Minister
  8. Smriti Irani- Minister of Girls and Kid Construction
  9. Piyush Goyal- Minister of Trade and Trade, Minister of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution and Minister of Textiles
  10. Dharmendra Pradhan- training and well being
  11. Prahlad Joshi- Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Coal, Minister of Mines
  12. Narayan Rane- Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
  13. Sarbananda Sonowal- Minister of Ports, Transport and Waterways and Minister of AYUSH
  14. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi- Minority Welfare Minister
  15. Dr. Virendra Kumar- Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
  16. Giriraj Singh- Minister of Rural Construction and Minister of Panchayati Raj
  17. Jyotiraditya Scindia- ministry of civil aviation
  18. RCP Singh- metal minister
  19. Ashwini Vaishnav- Minister of Railways, Minister of Communications and Minister of Electronics and Knowledge Era
  20. Pashupati Paras- Minister of Meals Processing Industries
  21. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat– Minister of Water Energy
  22. Kiran Rijiju- Legislation Minister, Ministry of Tradition
  23. RK Singh- energy ministry
  24. Hardeep Singh Puri- Ministry of Petroleum
  25. Mansukh Mandaviya- Ministry of Well being and Chemical Fertilizers
  26. Bhupendra Yadav- Ministry of Hard work, Ministry of Setting
  27. Mahendra Nath Pandey– Minister of Heavy Industries
  28. Purushottam Rupala– Ministry of Dairying and Fisheries
  29. G Kishan Reddy- Ministry of Tourism
  30. Anurag Thakur- Ministry of Knowledge and Broadcasting, additionally Ministry of Early life and Sports activities

Minister of State (Impartial Price)

  1. Rao Inderjeet Singh – Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Making plans, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Company Affairs
  2. Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Science and Era, Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State within the PMO

state Minister

  1. Shripad Naik Minister of State within the Ministry of Ports, Transport and Waterways, in addition to Minister of State within the Ministry of Tourism
  2. Faggan Singh Kulaste – Minister of State within the Ministry of Metal, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Rural Construction
  3. Prahlad Singh Patel Minister of State within the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Meals Processing Industries
  4. Ashwini Kumar Choubey- Minister of State within the Ministry of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Setting, Wooded area and Local weather Exchange
  5. Arjun Ram Meghwal – Minister of State within the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Tradition
  6. Common (Retd) VK Singh Minister of State within the Ministry of Street Shipping and Highways, Minister of State within the Ministry of Civil Aviation
  7. Krishna Good friend Minister of State within the Ministry of Energy, Minister of State within the Ministry of Heavy Trade
  8. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Minister of State within the Ministry of Railways, Minister of State within the Ministry of Coal, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Mines
  9. Ramdas Athawale Minister of State within the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
  10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State within the Ministry of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Rural Construction
  11. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Minister of State within the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
  12. Nityanand Rai Minister of State within the Ministry of House Affairs
  13. Pankaj Choudhary Minister of State within the Ministry of Finance
  14. Anupriya Singh Patel Minister of State within the Ministry of Trade
  15. SP Singh Baghel Minister of State within the Ministry of Legislation and Justice
  16. Rajeev Chandrashekhar Minister of State within the Ministry of Talent Construction and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Electronics and Knowledge Era
  17. Shobha Karandlaje Minister of State within the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
  18. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Minister of State within the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
  19. Darshan Vikram Jardosh – Minister of State within the Ministry of Textiles, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Railways
  20. V Muraleedharan – Minister of State within the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
  21. Meenakshi Lekhi – Minister of State within the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Tradition
  22. Soma Prakash – Minister of State within the Ministry of Trade and Trade
  23. Renuka Singh Saruta Minister of State within the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
  24. Rameshwar Teli – Minister of State within the Ministry of Petroleum and Herbal Gasoline, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Hard work and Employment
  25. Kailash Choudhary – Minister of State within the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
  26. Annapurna Devi – Minister of State within the Ministry of Schooling
  27. a. Narayanaswamy Minister of State within the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
  28. Kaushal Kishore Minister of State within the Ministry of Housing and City Affairs
  29. Ajay Bhatt – Minister of State within the Ministry of Defence, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Tourism
  30. BL Verma Minister of State within the Ministry of Construction of the North Jap Area, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Cooperation
  31. Ajay Kumar Minister of State within the Ministry of House Affairs
  32. Devusinh Chauhan Minister of State within the Ministry of Communications
  33. Bhagwant Khuba Minister of State within the Ministry of New and Renewable Power, Minister of State within the Ministry of Chemical substances and Fertilizers
  34. Kapil Moreshwar Patil Minister of State within the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
  35. Pratima Bhowmik Minister of State within the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
  36. Dr. Subhash Sarkar Minister of State within the Ministry of Schooling
  37. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Minister of State within the Ministry of Finance
  38. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh – Minister of State within the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Schooling
  39. Dr. Bharti Praveen Pawar Minister of State within the Ministry of Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare
  40. Bishweshwar Tudu – Minister of State within the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Jal Shakti
  41. Shantanu Thakur – Minister of State within the Ministry of Ports, Transport and Waterways
  42. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Minister of State within the Ministry of Girls and Kid Construction, Minister of State within the Ministry of AYUSH
  43. John Barla – Minister of State within the Ministry of Minority Affairs
  44. Dr. L. Murugan – Minister of State within the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Minister of State within the Ministry of Knowledge and Broadcasting
  45. Nisith Pramanik Minister of State within the Ministry of House Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Early life Affairs and Sports activities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here