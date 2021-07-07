Ashwini Vaishnav changed into the brand new Railway Minister of the rustic, Mansukh Mandaviya was once given the accountability of the Ministry of Well being; Know who were given which rate

Portfolios Of Ministers: The cupboard of High Minister Modi (PM Modi) was once expanded and reshuffled on Wednesday. On this 36 new faces had been incorporated, whilst seven present ministers of state had been promoted and incorporated within the cupboard. After the swearing in, the portfolios of the ministers had been additionally divided. Amit Shah would be the House Minister in addition to the rustic’s first Cooperation Minister, whilst Jyotiraditya Scindia has were given the Civil Aviation Ministry. On the similar time, Mansukh Mandaviya would be the new well being minister of the rustic. Mansukh, who comes from Gujarat, may even have the Ministry of Chemical substances.Additionally Learn – Portfolios Of Ministers: Department of portfolios within the new cupboard of the High Minister, know who were given which ministry; View Complete Checklist
However, Ashwini Vaishnav has been made the brand new Railway Minister of the rustic rather than Piyush Goyal. Piyush Goyal will now have the accountability of the Ministry of Textiles. On the similar time, Smriti Irani, who's dealing with the Ministry of Textiles, has now been made the Minister of Girls and Kid Construction. Additionally, the accountability of the Ministry of Schooling has been given to Dharmendra Pradhan. Hardeep Singh Puri will now be chargeable for Dharmendra Pradhan's petroleum ministry.
Know who were given which ministry
Cupboard Minister
- Rajnath Singh- Ministry of Defence
- Amit Shah- House Minister, Cooperation Minister
- Nitin Gadkari- ministry of street and shipping
- Nirmala Sitharaman- Minister of Finance and Minister of Company Affairs
- Narendra Singh Tomar- Ministry of Agriculture
- S Jaishankar- international Ministry
- Arjun MundaTribal Welfare Minister
- Smriti Irani- Minister of Girls and Kid Construction
- Piyush Goyal- Minister of Trade and Trade, Minister of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution and Minister of Textiles
- Dharmendra Pradhan- training and well being
- Prahlad Joshi- Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Coal, Minister of Mines
- Narayan Rane- Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
- Sarbananda Sonowal- Minister of Ports, Transport and Waterways and Minister of AYUSH
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi- Minority Welfare Minister
- Dr. Virendra Kumar- Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
- Giriraj Singh- Minister of Rural Construction and Minister of Panchayati Raj
- Jyotiraditya Scindia- ministry of civil aviation
- RCP Singh- metal minister
- Ashwini Vaishnav- Minister of Railways, Minister of Communications and Minister of Electronics and Knowledge Era
- Pashupati Paras- Minister of Meals Processing Industries
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat– Minister of Water Energy
- Kiran Rijiju- Legislation Minister, Ministry of Tradition
- RK Singh- energy ministry
- Hardeep Singh Puri- Ministry of Petroleum
- Mansukh Mandaviya- Ministry of Well being and Chemical Fertilizers
- Bhupendra Yadav- Ministry of Hard work, Ministry of Setting
- Mahendra Nath Pandey– Minister of Heavy Industries
- Purushottam Rupala– Ministry of Dairying and Fisheries
- G Kishan Reddy- Ministry of Tourism
- Anurag Thakur- Ministry of Knowledge and Broadcasting, additionally Ministry of Early life and Sports activities
Minister of State (Impartial Price)
- Rao Inderjeet Singh – Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Making plans, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Company Affairs
- Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Science and Era, Minister of State (Impartial Price) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State within the PMO
state Minister
- Shripad Naik Minister of State within the Ministry of Ports, Transport and Waterways, in addition to Minister of State within the Ministry of Tourism
- Faggan Singh Kulaste – Minister of State within the Ministry of Metal, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Rural Construction
- Prahlad Singh Patel Minister of State within the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Meals Processing Industries
- Ashwini Kumar Choubey- Minister of State within the Ministry of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Setting, Wooded area and Local weather Exchange
- Arjun Ram Meghwal – Minister of State within the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Tradition
- Common (Retd) VK Singh Minister of State within the Ministry of Street Shipping and Highways, Minister of State within the Ministry of Civil Aviation
- Krishna Good friend Minister of State within the Ministry of Energy, Minister of State within the Ministry of Heavy Trade
- Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Minister of State within the Ministry of Railways, Minister of State within the Ministry of Coal, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Mines
- Ramdas Athawale Minister of State within the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
- Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State within the Ministry of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Rural Construction
- Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Minister of State within the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
- Nityanand Rai Minister of State within the Ministry of House Affairs
- Pankaj Choudhary Minister of State within the Ministry of Finance
- Anupriya Singh Patel Minister of State within the Ministry of Trade
- SP Singh Baghel Minister of State within the Ministry of Legislation and Justice
- Rajeev Chandrashekhar Minister of State within the Ministry of Talent Construction and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Electronics and Knowledge Era
- Shobha Karandlaje Minister of State within the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
- Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Minister of State within the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
- Darshan Vikram Jardosh – Minister of State within the Ministry of Textiles, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Railways
- V Muraleedharan – Minister of State within the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
- Meenakshi Lekhi – Minister of State within the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Tradition
- Soma Prakash – Minister of State within the Ministry of Trade and Trade
- Renuka Singh Saruta Minister of State within the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
- Rameshwar Teli – Minister of State within the Ministry of Petroleum and Herbal Gasoline, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Hard work and Employment
- Kailash Choudhary – Minister of State within the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
- Annapurna Devi – Minister of State within the Ministry of Schooling
- a. Narayanaswamy Minister of State within the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
- Kaushal Kishore Minister of State within the Ministry of Housing and City Affairs
- Ajay Bhatt – Minister of State within the Ministry of Defence, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Tourism
- BL Verma Minister of State within the Ministry of Construction of the North Jap Area, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Cooperation
- Ajay Kumar Minister of State within the Ministry of House Affairs
- Devusinh Chauhan Minister of State within the Ministry of Communications
- Bhagwant Khuba Minister of State within the Ministry of New and Renewable Power, Minister of State within the Ministry of Chemical substances and Fertilizers
- Kapil Moreshwar Patil Minister of State within the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
- Pratima Bhowmik Minister of State within the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
- Dr. Subhash Sarkar Minister of State within the Ministry of Schooling
- Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Minister of State within the Ministry of Finance
- Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh – Minister of State within the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Schooling
- Dr. Bharti Praveen Pawar Minister of State within the Ministry of Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare
- Bishweshwar Tudu – Minister of State within the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Jal Shakti
- Shantanu Thakur – Minister of State within the Ministry of Ports, Transport and Waterways
- Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Minister of State within the Ministry of Girls and Kid Construction, Minister of State within the Ministry of AYUSH
- John Barla – Minister of State within the Ministry of Minority Affairs
- Dr. L. Murugan – Minister of State within the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Minister of State within the Ministry of Knowledge and Broadcasting
- Nisith Pramanik Minister of State within the Ministry of House Affairs, and Minister of State within the Ministry of Early life Affairs and Sports activities