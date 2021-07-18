Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Wiki, Age, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is an Indian filmmaker and creator who is known for her films like “Nil Battey Sannata” and “Bareilly Ki Barfi.”

Wiki/Biography

Ashwiny Iyer was once born on 15 October 1979 in Mulund, Mumbai. She studied at St Mary’s Convent and achieved her larger coaching from SIES College of Trade and Economics. Later, she went on to wait an art work school; nonetheless, she had to convince her mother for that.

Physically Glance

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Husband

She was once born in a Tamil Hindu Family. Her Mother’s name is Lakshmi Subramanium, who was once the primary of S.M.P.R school in Mulund. She married to the writer-director, Nitesh Tiwari.

The couple has two youngsters, named Amaarisa and Aaradhya.

Occupation

She worked at the selling corporate Leo Burnett for 15 years. She forestall Leo Burnett to pursue her dream in filmmaking. She made her directorial debut with the movie “Nil Battey Sannata (2016)” that went across the world through the name “The New Classmate.”

She directed the Tamil remake of the equivalent movie named “Amma Kanakku” in 2016. Her first fast film was once “What’s for Breakfast.” One of the vital winning movie that received her a Filmfare was once the 2017 romantic comedy “Bareilly Ki Barfi.”

Awards

Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the short film “What’s for Breakfast” in 2012

Filmfare Award

Greatest Debut Director for the film “Nil Battey Sannata” in 2017

Greatest Director for the film “Bareilly Ki Barfi” in 2018

Favourite Problems

Foods: Dahi Chawal, Pancakes, Bhutta, Sattu Roti, Cakes, Ippodu, Spaghetti, Sabudana Khichdi, Khandvi

Movie: Bicycle Thief, Dangal

Monitor: Gazab Ka Hai Din Socho Zara

Knowledge

Ashwiny is a gold medalist of commercial arts from Sophia Polytechnic, Mumbai.

Operating in an selling corporate, she has received quite a few awards like Cannes Lions, New York festival, One provide, Promax, and the Goafest Awards.

She was once selected as one of the “Extremely efficient Women in 2016” inside the Femina Poll.

She was once a part of Grazia Women Achievers 2016.

She considers herself a feminist to the core.

Ashwiny steadily talks about how other people around her discuss with her as “Sir” and not “Madam.” She says in a male-dominated society, other people can’t think a girl so domineering like an individual. That’s the rationale other people discuss with her as “Sir” and not Ma’am.