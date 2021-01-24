Asia Argento Accuses Fast Furious Director Rob Cohen of Sexual Assault

Asia Argento is making recent accusations of sexual abuse in opposition to “The Fast and the Furious” director Rob Cohen.

The Italian actor and director — who has been one of essentially the most outspoken voices in opposition to sexual harassment within the leisure business and is an early accuser of disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein — on Sunday confirmed to Selection allegations that she remodeled the weekend in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera and different Italian media shops.

“It’s the primary time I’m speaking about Cohen,” Argento instructed the Milan day by day. “He abused me, making me drink GHB, he had a bottle of it,” she mentioned, referring to the fast-acting anaesthetic with a historical past of use in date rape.

“On the time, I actually didn’t know what it was. I awoke within the morning bare in his mattress,” Argento added. She alleged that Cohen’s assault befell whereas she was filming the 2002 Cohen-directed actioner “xXx,” alongside Vin Diesel and Samuel L. Jackson.

“I verify what [was] reported by Corriere,” Argento instructed Selection in a textual content message. “I discuss it in my autobiography,” she added.

Argento’s accusations in opposition to Cohen are lined in her upcoming autobiography “Anatomy of a Wild Coronary heart,” which will likely be out in Italy from Jan. 26.

Talking Saturday on Mediaset discuss present “Verissimo” to advertise the ebook, Argento specified that she had not beforehand come out with the accusations in opposition to Cohen for varied causes.

On the present, Argento maintained she was initially not sure what had occurred to her when she was allegedly drugged and raped. “I found later, talking with a pal who opened my eyes about that substance [GHB],” she mentioned.

Subsequently, as soon as she absolutely realized, Argento mentioned she “didn’t wish to create one other storm.” She famous, nevertheless, that “since two ladies have spoken in opposition to [Cohen], together with his daughter,” she subsequently determined to return forth along with her accusations.

In 2019, Cohen was accused through a Huffington Put up report of allegedly sexually assaulting an unnamed sufferer — given the title “Jane” within the article to guard her anonymity — whereas she was unconscious. The reported assault occurred in 2015 after Cohen invited “Jane” to a enterprise assembly in Manhattan to debate collaborating on a TV pilot.

Earlier in 2019, Cohen confronted comparable fees from his daughter Valkyrie Climate who accused him of molesting her when she was a baby. Climate additionally accused Cohen of taking her to go to intercourse staff in abroad taking pictures areas when she was a teen. Cohen has denied the allegations in each circumstances.

The director didn’t reply to Selection’s requests for remark by press time. A rep for Cohen denied the allegations to AFP on Friday.

Argento, who in 2017 grew to become a number one #MeToo determine when she spoke out in opposition to Weinstein for Ronan Farrow’s “The New Yorker” article, was subsequently accused of sexual assault herself in 2018 by U.S. actor Jimmy Bennett, in a case that was settled after her late accomplice Anthony Bourdain paid Bennett $380,000 following his accusations, which Argento denied.