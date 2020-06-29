Asia Media Conference Shifts to Dual Online Sessions – Variety

APOS, the high-powered leisure trade convention held yearly in Bali, Indonesia, is that this yr to shift on-line. The bodily convention will likely be changed by two collection of three-day classes in July and in September.

Operating July 21-23 and September 1-3, 2020, the classes will present 5 hours per day of conferences, seminars and shows.

APOS had beforehand been scheduled in April, however shifted due to the coronavirus outbreak from its common slot to an indicated date in September. With the virus nonetheless lingering and journey restrictions persevering with in a lot of the world, a real-world convention just isn’t an possibility.

“There isn’t any elementary distinction in content material or strategy between the 2 dates, fairly these preparations mirror sequencing and speaker availability,” mentioned Vivek Couto, government director of analysis agency and convention organizer Media Companions Asia. “We completely anticipate some main company bulletins to accompany the September classes.”

Confirmed audio system embrace: Mike Hopkins, SEVP, Amazon Prime Video & Amazon Studios; Kevin Mayer, CEO, TikTok & COO, ByteDance; Janice Lee, MD Viu; Peter Chernin, founder & CEO, Chernin Leisure; Hugh Marks, CEO of Australia’s 9 Leisure; Joseph Ravitch, co-founder & associate, Raine; Choi Jinhee, CEO, Studio Dragon; Dan Brody, MD, Worldwide, Tencent Investments; Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Firm APAC & Chairman, Star & Disney India; Gerhard Zeiler, CRO, WarnerMedia & president, WarnerMedia Worldwide Networks; and Punit Goenka, CEO, Zee Leisure.

Conference themes are anticipated to embrace: macro dynamics & affect on telecoms media and Know-how; the streaming wars and the way forward for video in Asia Pacific; content material funding tendencies throughout India, Korea & Southeast Asia; the way forward for sports activities – views from Asia, Europe & the U.S.; and case research on TMT sector funding.