Asia Pay-TV: Structural Headwinds Forecast to Slow Recovery (Report)

The pay-TV trade within the Asia-Pacific area noticed promoting and subscription income shade downwards in 2020. And whereas some restoration is now underneath manner, structural headwinds and weak spot in key markets are seemingly to maintain total development in low single figures, in accordance to a brand new report.

Information printed within the newest version of Asia Pacific Pay-TV Distribution, from analysis agency Media Companions Asia, confirmed that the general market contracted by 3% in 2020 to $53 billion. Subscriber numbers are estimated to have grown by 3% in 2020 to attain 668 million (with China contributing greater than 90% due to bundling by China Cellular), representing 62% penetration of complete TV properties, adjusted for a number of subscriptions in a family.

Media Companions Asia stated that the COVID-19 pandemic and its damaging influence on dwell sports activities dented each subscriber numbers and per subscriber revenues (APRU), particularly within the first half of 2020.

It forecasts compound annual development of three% between 2020-25 giving a market dimension of $60 billion by 2025. India, China and Korea stay development markets. However others together with cord-cutting mature markets Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand are forecast to contract. Japan and Malaysia will stay comparatively flat.

“The IP distribution of video content material bundled with broadband providers helps to delay the shelf lifetime of pay-TV channel bundles whereas additionally offering a foundation for integration with new OTT video providers,” stated the report. “In massive rising markets equivalent to India and Philippines, sturdy demand for dwell sports activities and leisure channels fuels the expansion of low-ARPU DTH satellite tv for pc platforms which can stay dominant however more and more mature.”

“Structural dynamics and shifts imply that operators are targeted on cutting down content material prices and renegotiating sports activities rights whereas saving prices on leisure channels as they spend money on income sharing partnerships with OTT platforms equivalent to Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Go and HBO Max and regional gamers equivalent to Viu,” Vivek Couto, Media Companions Asia’s govt director, informed Selection.

“Premium sports activities is probably going to stay a significant a part of the pay-TV anatomy over the medium time period whereas native and choose area of interest worldwide channels distributed on the essential tier will stay essential throughout India and key Southeast Asia markets. On the identical time, consolidation in distribution via mergers and acquisitions will proceed to develop in markets equivalent to China, India, Japan and Korea.”