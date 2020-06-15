Asian Version of ‘The Bridge’ Launches Second Season on Viu, HBO Asia – Variety

Multi-territory streaming platform Viu, and regional pay-TV operator HBO Asia Monday start airing a second localized season of Endemol Shine Group’s crime sequence “The Bridge.” The Asian adaptation of Nordic noir “The Bridge” (aka “Bron,” aka “Broen”) is produced by Viu in affiliation with HBO Asia.

The 10-part Asian second season is directed by returning administrators TJ Lee and Jason Chong, alongside Zahir Omar.

The brand new season will probably be uploaded one episode at a time in Viu’s 16 markets, and on HBO Asia’s community of channels and companies throughout 24 Asian territories. These embrace HBO Go, HBO and HBO On Demand.

“This second season of ‘The Bridge’ introduces an Indonesian dimension to the Singapore/Malaysia adaptation which escalates the stakes and manufacturing worth of the established sequence, making it larger and higher,” mentioned Jessica Kam, head of HBO Asia authentic manufacturing, WarnerMedia Leisure Networks & Gross sales, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, in a ready assertion.

The story picks up a yr after the tip of season one. A yacht registered in Singapore drifts ashore in Johor with a useless Indonesian household on board. Investigating the slew of serial killings that comply with, the characters grow to be mired in an online of treachery, deceit and private tragedy. Darker and extra twisted than its forerunner, the brand new season performs with themes of corruption, redemption and revenge, and incorporates an Asian underworld backdrop.

“This gritty and atmospheric second season returns with a powerful solid from throughout Southeast Asia. It’s a true regional manufacturing with extra twists and turns, digging deeper into character and shifting the motion seamlessly throughout three international locations,” mentioned Sahana Kamath, head of authentic manufacturing for Viu Indonesia and Malaysia.

Singapore’s Rebecca Lim and Malaysia’s Bront Palarae reprise their lead roles. The solid has been expanded to incorporate; Indonesia’s Ario Bayu who performs a legislation enforcement officer with a hidden agenda, Wan Hanafi Su, Fikry Ibrahim and Chew Kin Wah from Malaysia; Lukman Sardi, Amanda Manopo and Miller Khan from Indonesia; Adrian Pang from Singapore; and Joseph Marco from the Philippines.

“The Bridge” was initially created and written by Hans Rosenfeldt, produced as a joint manufacturing by Endemol’s Filmlance Worldwide and Denmark’s Nimbus Movie, and aired in additional than 188 territories and international locations. Localized remakes have been produced within the U.Okay./France, the U.S./Mexico, Germany/Austria, Russia/Estonia and Serbia/Croatia.

The Danish/Swedish authentic was broadcast from 2011. The primary season of the Asian remake went on air in November 2018. “We’ve been working on season 2 for a very long time, even earlier than we might ensure there can be one,” mentioned producer Min Lim.