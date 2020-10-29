Asia’s largest slum area Dharavi will be developed, Uddhav government is planning a plan

Mumbai: There will be a plan again to develop Biggest Slum Area of ​​Asia, Asia’s largest slam area. Maharashtra government is working again for this. Work on this is expected to start soon. The cabinet of the Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra has decided on Thursday to invite new tenders for the development of Asia’s largest slum Dharavi. Also Read – Don’t you do this: caught in Mumbai without a mask, BMC gave such a unique punishment, embarrassed

With the planning of this new tender, all the tenders invited in October 2018 have been canceled. This has been done after the decision of a committee of secretaries. Since then, the crisis has arisen again after 16 years of efforts to develop Dharavi.

After the change in the rules and laws, a new tender process will be started, including the issue of transferring 45 acres of land for the development of Dharavi. Let us tell that Dharavi is not only a country but is included in the biggest slum of Asia. Development here has been a big issue even before. Now preparations are being made for its development again, but this attempt is not the first time. Earlier governments have also done so, but according to the plan, not much has changed in Dharavi.