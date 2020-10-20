“Ask Us Something” (*7*) Special Episode With 14 Guests From 7 Girl Groups

“Ask Us Something” is having a lady group particular!

Following stories of the particular episode, a supply from JTBC confirmed on October 20, “Lovelyz’s Jisoo and Mijoo, GFRIEND’s Eunha and Umji, APRIL’s Chaekyung and Naeun, MOMOLAND’s JooE and Nancy, Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung and Kim Doyeon, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Yuqi, and WJSN’s Soobin and Dayoung are showing on the lady group particular of ‘Ask Us Something.’ The recording takes place this week, and the episode will air on October 31.”

In complete, 14 idols from seven lady teams can be guesting on the present today. That is probably the most company the present has invited directly.

“Ask Us Something” airs each Saturday at 10:40 p.m. KST.

