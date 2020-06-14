“Ask Us Something” Cast Asks Son Dam Bi To Choose Between Super Junior’s Heechul + 2AM’s Im Seulong

Son Dam Bi was compelled to make a troublesome resolution on the newest episode of “Ask Us Something”!

On the June 13 episode of the JTBC selection present, 2AM’s Im Seulong appeared as a visitor and introduced two of his closest pals—Son Dam Bi and UFC fighter Jung Chan Sung—together with him.

At the start of the episode, Im Seulong launched Son Dam Bi as his “closest feminine buddy” and Jung Chan Sung as his “closest male buddy,” and it wasn’t lengthy earlier than the “Ask Us Something” solid began teasing the 2AM member about the potential of romance between him and Son Dam Bi.

Explaining that that they had grow to be good pals whereas filming the SBS drama “Mrs. Cop 2” collectively, Im Seulong and Son Dam Bi revealed that they lived in the identical neighborhood and infrequently met up to hang around. When requested if he had ever paid a go to to Son Dam Bi’s home, Im Seulong replied, “I’m going to her home usually,” simply as she chimed in, “In fact, many occasions.”

After additional teasing ensued, Search engine optimization Jang Hoon identified that Super Junior’s Kim Heechul was additionally well-known for being an in depth buddy of Son Dam Bi’s. He then requested, “Heechul, have you ever ever gone to Dam Bi’s home?” Heechul replied, “In fact, I’ve gone there loads too.” Explaining simply how shut they have been, he continued, “If [Son Dam Bi] will get drunk, I’ll give her a piggyback experience dwelling, and if I get drunk, she’ll take me dwelling.”

Kang Ho Dong then requested Son Dam Bi, “So for now, let’s say you actually are simply pals with Seulong. Who do you suppose is a greater particular person, Seulong or Heechul?”

Son Dam Bi barely hesitated earlier than replying, “Seulong,” making all the solid crack up at her honesty. She later went on to clarify, “I believe I personally like caring individuals. I’m not good at taking good care of individuals, so I like people who find themselves good at taking good care of others.”

