“Ask Us Something” To Air “Mister Trot” Special Over 3 Weeks

JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” will broadcast the “Mister Trot” particular for an additional week along with the same old two weeks!

On Could 10, a consultant from JTBC confirmed that the “‘Mister Trot’ Prime 7” particular will air for 3 consecutive weeks.

Beforehand, “Ask Us Something” aired an episode that includes the highest seven finalists from the favored audition program “Mister Trot.” The looks of the vocalists gave the present their highest viewership rankings but, scoring a median nationwide score of 15.52 p.c.

“Initially we deliberate to document sufficient for 2 weeks,” the present’s producer admitted. “Nonetheless, after recording, we realized there weren’t many components we might reduce, so we determined to air the particular over three weeks.”

The producer additionally revealed some issues to look out for within the upcoming episodes. “There’s a section the place they are going to pair up with the brothers and sing collectively in a ‘Trot Competitors.’ This can most likely air within the third week. Earlier than that, they’ll determine their companions by way of a guessing recreation. The friends introduced a lot of tales that they haven’t instructed wherever else within the type of questions for the sport. I believe this can actually be one thing to sit up for,” the producer hinted.

“Ask Us Something” will air the subsequent episode of the “‘Mister Trot’ Prime 7” particular on Could 16 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch a current episode of the present with English subtitles right here:

