“Ask Us Something” To Not Air Episode With Park Kyung Following Bullying Controversy

The manufacturing staff behind JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” has reached a closing resolution on the episode starring Block B’s Park Kyung.

Final month, somebody who stated they attended center faculty with Park Kyung wrote a put up on Instagram accusing of him of committing faculty violence. In response, Park Kyung personally issued an apology on his social media account.

Beforehand, JTBC introduced they had been considering of enhancing out his components, however on October 6, a supply from the printed station shared that they determined to not air the episode in any respect.

Due to this fact, the episode starring Park Kyung, Kim Ji Suk, and Ha Seok Jin is not going to air, and as a substitute, the episode with Im Chang Jung, Shin Bong Solar, and Jessi will air this week.

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews