Asmee Ghosh (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Asmee Ghosh (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Asmee Ghosh is an Indian tv actor and picture actress. She began performing from an excessively younger age and has develop into a family ever since. She most commonly works in Bengali movies and TV serials and debuted in performing business with Bikram Singha: The Lion is Again in yr 2012.

Delivery & Early Existence

Asmee Ghosh was once born on 21 April 1999 in Kolkata, West Bengal. She did her training from G.D Birla Centre of Schooling. Her mom’s title is Rituparna Ghosh.

Bio

Actual Identify Ashmi Ghosh Occupation Actress Date of Delivery 21 April 1999 Age (as in 2021) 22 Years Delivery Position Kolkata, West Bengal Nationality Indian House The town Kolkata, West Bengal Circle of relatives Mom : Rituparna Ghosh

Father : Rituparna Ghosh



Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Kolkata, West Bengal

Profession

Asmee began her profession at a young age with a TV display Sati in 2012. She made her silver display screen debut with Posenjit Chatterjee starrer movie Bikram Singha: The Lion is Again as Child Titli, She has additionally been part of Koneenica Banerjee starrer ‘Andalmahal’, the preferred period-drama in accordance with Rani Rashmoni. She was once observed taking part in a meaty function of Mou in Sreemoyee, which is once more successful display starring Indrani Halder within the titular function. Actors Chitra Sen, Sudip Mukherjee, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ushasie Chakraborty, Saptarshi Moulik and others play outstanding roles on this display.

In 2021, Asmee was once observed in a Bengali tv display Dhulokona. The display is being produced beneath the banner of Magic Moments Movement Footage, wherein Manali Manisha Dey and Indrasish Roy performed the lead roles.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty G.D Birla Centre of Schooling School Now not Identified Instructional Qualification Pursuing Research Debut Tv : Sati (2012)



Movie : Bikram Singha: The Lion is Again (2012)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 3″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Determine Dimension 35-30-35 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Putting out with buddy and Events

Non-public Existence

Asmee Ghosh is relationship Subhankar Saha, a dancer and a vloger.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing in a Courting Boyfriends Subhankar Saha

Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Asmee Ghosh





Asmee was once additionally observed in display Phagun Bou as Sampurn Ghosh aka Puchki.

She could also be well-known for her tik-tok movies.

