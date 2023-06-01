Asobi Asobase Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Japanese animated television programme Asobi Asobase is based on Rin Suzukawa’s manga series. 2018’s anime adaption aired on television from July to September.

Seiji Kishi directed the show; Sh Tanaka, Shigeki Yamada, Aya Iizuka, Kaori Kimura, and Mitsuhiro Ogata produced it; Yko Kakihara wrote the script; and Masato Koda provided the music.

The series consists of a total of 12 episodes. This series is centred on Kasumi Nomura, Olivia, and Hanako Honda.

The three ladies attend an all-girls high school in their second year and are members of an unofficial club at their institution.

Although this anime is underappreciated, those who have seen it already recognise it as a masterpiece. So, when will they be allowed to watch the comedic anime once more? Here are the most recent specifics.

Asobi Asobase Season 2 Release Date

This show has a very big fanbase and all the fans are eagerly waiting for the next season to release. Asobi Asobase is one of the Anime of all time, it has been gaining fans since day one.

The creators of the show have not given any official news regarding season 2. The next season is not cancelled because according to the Manga edition there is a lot that needs to be covered in the upcoming seasons.

The story is not over yet the plot can still be continued in the next season. As it is the adaptation of the Manga series and the Manga series is still running hence there is a lot of content for the creation of the show.

So let’s be positive and hope that the creators of the show will announce the date of next season soon till then enjoy watching the first season!

Asobi Asobase Season 2 Cast

Hanako Honda voiced by Hina Kino

Olivia voiced by Rika Nagae

Kasumi Nomura voiced by Konomi Kohara

Chisato Higuchi voiced by Ryōko Maekawa

Maeda voiced by Ryōtarō Okiayu

Student council president voiced by Honoka Inoue

Oka voiced by Mai Kanazawa

Aguri Matō voiced by Megumi Toda

Tsugumi Aozora voiced by Aoi Yūki

Sainan voiced by Yasunori Masutani

Takayangi voiced by Mitsuki Saiga

Kentarō Honda voiced by Eishin Fudemaru

Olivia’s Brother voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa

Asobi Asobase Season 2 Plot

Hanako Honda, Olivia, and Kasumi Nomura, three classmates, are important to the first season’s narrative.

One of them is talented at games, but since she often loses to her older sister, she develops a dislike for it and is made to perform chores as she gets older.

The second girl, an American who was born in Japan, makes out that she doesn’t speak Japanese very well. The third girl always loses against the other females when she watches them play.

Hanako is a student who excels in athletics but has a wooden skull and odd sense of style. With Olivia, an American transfer student, they play a game.

But Kasumi, who dislikes playing games since her sister often teases him for being inept at them, finds their excitement annoying.

The unexpected incidents make it clear that Hanako has terrible English. Olivia, who was born and raised in a foreign household in Japan, is her foreign friend who she begs to assist her. However, Olivia doesn’t know any English at all. A comedy about the bizarre school life of females.

Seiji Kishi is the anime’s director, while Sh Tanaka, Shigeki Yamada, Aya Lizuka, Kaori Kimura, and Mitsuhiro Ogata are its producers. There are 12 episodes total, including two special episodes and an OVA.

Hanako, Olivia, and Kasumi, second-year students of an all-girls secondary school and Pastimers Club members, served as the series’ central characters.

Although the club fails to register by the government, its objectives and aspirations were tremendously motivating.

When Olivia, a transfer student, enrols in the school where the programme is based, the play officially begins. Olivia struggles to fit in and establish friends since she doesn’t speak English.

She begins playing ‘look the other way’ with a loudmouthed airhead named Hanako Honda one day during playtime, and the two quickly become fond of their game.

Their boisterous demeanour, nevertheless, irritates Kasumi Nomura, who lashes forth at them for being so boisterous.

Being a deadpan loner and disgruntled loser that she is, Kasumi declines Olivia and Hanako’s invitation to join them.

But after some persuasion, Kasumi decides to participate and begins having fun alongside Olivia and Hanako.

The three girls quickly develop a close friendship and go on to create their own club, the Pastime Club, as a result of this experience.

The Pastime Club, as its name indicates, was created only for the amusement of the odd three, who quickly became close via their regular antics.

As a result, the programme focuses on Olivia, Hanako, and Kasumi and their everyday activities in the Pastime Club, which include trying to learn English, swooning over one another, and coming up with nefarious plans to gain popularity at school.