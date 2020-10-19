Assam and Mizoram chief ministers speak over phone after violent clash, Center calls emergency meeting

Assam Mizoram Border Clash: Tension has arisen on the border of the two states after several people were injured in violent clashes between the people of Assam (Assam) and Mizoram. Officials said that the situation is now under control. Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana said that Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will preside over the meeting with the two states today to take stock of the situation. He said that the Chief Secretary of both the states will be present in the meeting. Also Read – Madrasa and Sanskrit centers will be closed in Assam, notification will be released in November

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Union Home Ministry about the current situation there after several people were injured in a violent clash along the state border bordering Mizoram. According to a statement from the Assam government, Sonowal also telephoned Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and spoke to him about the incident on the border. During his conversation with the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Sonowal emphasized on meaningful measures and joint efforts to resolve the border issue.

He also advocated for resolving the border dispute amicably and working with cooperation to maintain peace, law and order on the inter-state border. He said that there may be differences among themselves, but they must be resolved through dialogue. Zoramthanga assured Sonowal of efforts and cooperation to maintain peace on the inter-state border. The Mizoram government has also approached the Center to ease tension on the border between Cachar district of Assam and Kolaseeb district of the state.

Officials said that the two states have deployed security personnel, including the Indian Reserve Corps, in violence-hit areas, which are located near Vairangate village in Mizoram and Lailapur in Assam. Vairangate village in Kolasib district of Mizoram is the northern part of the state, through which National Highway-306 connects Assam to this state. At the same time, Lailapur in Cachar district of Assam is its closest village.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Kolasib district H. Lalthalangliana said that some people of Assam allegedly stoned a group near the auto rickshaw stand located on the outskirts of the border village on Saturday evening, after which the residents of Vairangate village were heavy Gathered in numbers. He said that despite the prohibition applied in the area, angry mob of Vairangate village set fire to about 20 makeshift huts and shops on the National Highway belonging to the people of Lailapur village.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police said that several people, including four people of Mizoram, were injured in this violent clash that lasted for hours. He said that a person injured in the clash has been admitted to the Kolasib District Hospital, whose condition is critical due to a deep wound in his neck. At the same time, three people were treated at the public health center of Vairangate village. Police said that one injured has been admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam.

Meanwhile, the Assam government also said that the situation is under control and police along with senior officers have been deployed to restore peace in the area. Assam Forest Minister and local MLA Parimal Shukla Baidya said that such incidents happen almost every year in the area, because people on both sides cut trees illegally. The statement issued by the Assam government said that the incident was an act done by miscreants to create unrest in the communities.

