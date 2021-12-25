Assam CM said- BJP leaders and officers must depart their respective PSOs

Leader Minister of Assam (Assam CM) Himant Biswa Sarma (Himanta Biswa Sarma) Non-public Coverage Officials on Saturday (PSO) Terming it as ‘Congress tradition’, the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration of the state (BJP) Referred to as its leaders and birthday celebration functionaries to depart it. Additionally concentrated on the Congress, Leader Minister Sarma stated that that is the tradition of the Congress birthday celebration. Leader Minister Sarma additionally holds the House portfolio. He stated, “I will be able to ask the state BJP president (Bhabesh Kalita) to steer the birthday celebration leaders to depart the PSO (private safety officer).Additionally Learn – Uttar Pradesh Election Information 2022: JDU President stated, BJP is able for alliance with our birthday celebration in UP elections

Addressing a serve as in Guwahati at the instance of the 97th beginning anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Leader Minister claimed, "There is not any want for a PSO. That is the tradition of Congress birthday celebration. We have no danger to existence, as a result of we've not finished anything else unsuitable."

There is not any danger to our lives, he stated. Why would we want a PSO? Who will kill us? That is the tradition of Congress.

The Leader Minister stated that he can be sure that no BJP member is in peril. Sarma stated, we have now no longer finished any dangerous deed. There are not any energetic (extremist) organizations now. Even though some other folks can have an outdated factor towards him.

The Leader Minister stated that he has the precise to take away the PSO, however he’s looking forward to the request from the birthday celebration. Sarma stated, I will take away the PSO. However I’m looking forward to the truth that our state BJP president himself will take this subject ahead.