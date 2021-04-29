Assam Earthquake: Overdue evening earthquake shakes Assam, worry and panic amongst other folks

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Assam Earthquake: Many tremors have been felt in Assam overdue on Wednesday evening. Earthquake tremors created panic a few of the other folks. Earthquake tremors have been felt in Assam at 1.20 pm and 41:00 and 1:52 pm. Right through this time, its depth at the reactor scale used to be measured at 4.6, 2.7 and a pair of.3 respectively. Additionally Learn – Assam Earthquake Video: Northeast shaken via earthquake, shaking, frightening footage and VIDEO

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here