Assam Flood: 89 people die in flood-ravaged Assam, 26 districts submerged

new Delhi: Assam is facing floods these days. During this time, the state's disaster management department said that 26 districts of Assam have now been hit by floods. At the same time, 26,31,343 people have been affected. They have been taken safely from one place to another. At the same time 89 people have died due to floods.

Disaster Management Department said that the impact of the flood has been directly on farming. This will have an impact on the crop grown on 1,15,515.25 hectares of land. On the other hand, the department said that 120 animals have died in Kaziranga National Park. Let us know that many lakh people have been removed from one place to another place in Assam. Due to heavy rains, there is a lot of destruction here. Life has become disturbed.

Not only this, about 90 percent of the national parks have also been drowned here. Cattle and a single pair of cattle have also died due to floods. So far 5 single singe rhinos have died. Although NDRF teams are deployed in Assam. Flood relief work is going on continuously. At the same time 147 has been rescued. Let us tell you that 45,281 people are living in 391 realeaf camps in Assam. Explain that compensation has been announced by the central government to give relief to Assam. In the first phase, Rs 346 crore will be given to Assam. So that the problem of flooding in the lower parts can be got rid of.