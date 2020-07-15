Assam Flood: Flood situation in Assam serious, 59 people dead, more than 33 lakh affected

Guwahati: In Assam, at least nine more people died in five districts due to floods in Magalwar, which has increased the number of people who lost their lives in the floods to 59. 28 out of 33 districts of the state are flooded and 33 lakh people have been affected. Officials gave this information. Also Read – Assam Flood: Flood situation worsens in Assam, affecting nearly 1.3 million people

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) officials said that in the last four weeks, Bishwanath, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Banigaon, Kamrup, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Morigaon, Dhubaru, Nagaon, Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Udalguri, Golpara and Dibrugarh districts 59 people have died due to floods. At the same time, 26 people have been killed in various landslides since 22 May.

Officials said that two people died due to drowning in Dhubri and Morigaon on Monday, but these deaths have no relation to the floods. In 12 districts of the state, water is flowing above the danger mark in eight rivers including the Brahmaputra. ASDMA officials, citing reports, said that 33 lakh people from 3,371 villages in these districts are affected and 128,495 hectares of agricultural land in 28 districts are also affected.