Assam Flood: flood situation worsens in Assam, 3.18 lakh people affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam worsened the situation of settlements on Monday. In 13 districts of the state, 3.18 lakh people have been affected by the floods. Many people have also died. The officials said this. Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that for the third time floods occurred in the midst of the Kovid-19 crisis. Due to this, crop in 13,500 hectare has been submerged in 390 villages of 13 districts.

He said that one person has died in Nagaon district and one person is missing in Dhemaji district. So far, 119 people have died due to floods in the state this year. Please tell that even before this, there has been a severe flood in Assam a month ago. In such a situation, millions of people in the state were affected by it and many districts were submerged.

At the same time, the outbreak of floods was also seen on wild creatures. Many animals also died due to floods in Kanjiranga National Park. However, during this period, the NDRF and relief rescue teams did much better work in many villages and districts and people were rescued at many places ahead of time. Let us know that 119 people have died due to floods.

(Input-IANS)